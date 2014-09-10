FIFA 15 demo out now

EA Sports has released the demo for FIFA 15 on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3

Attention, Sony console owners: if you're into FIFA (and according to its millions of sales, there's not that many of you who aren't) the demo for EA Sports's new football sim could be winging its way to you soon.

EA Sports has announced that FIFA 15's demo is now available for both the PS4 and PS3 platforms. Download the demo and you can try out Exhibition matches with a number of teams including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmun, Barcelona, Napoli, PSG and Boca Juniors.

You're can also get to grips with the highly popular FIFA Ultimate Team virtual card trading mode. If you've never played this before it comes with a handy tutorial showing players how it all works and every new feature the developer has come up with for it. With 10 million players it's easily the mode EA Sports is the most heavily invested in.

The finished game won't be available for purchase until September 26th, so if you want to hone your on-pitch skills in FIFA 15, this hefty 3GB demo is your chance to do it. There's now also no more need to glare with green-eyed envy at Xbox One owners, who had the demo made available to them yesterday.