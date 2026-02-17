I'm not convinced open earbuds work for gaming, despite Asus' best efforts

The ROG Cetra Open are a curious pair of 'buds

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in Features
Asus ROG Cetra Open earbuds
(Image credit: Asus ROG)

Open earbuds are all the rage – in fact, if you asked me to identify some consumer tech trends from the last 18 months and put a ban on AI featuring in that list, I'd put open earbuds right near the top. Everyone and their nan has been trying to get in on a market that seems to be growing.

People want earbuds so they can continue their nonstop content consumption, but they don't always want to be cocooned in the perfect noise-cancelling bubble that many in-ear models offer. Open options make it easier to stay aware of your surroundings, making them safer for outdoor runs and cycling, and less antisocial in offices.

That pitch is a pretty familiar one by now, but I've never really heard it applied to gaming – a medium where the common wisdom would be that you'd always rather be enveloped in immersive sound and able to block out background noise. That hasn't stopped Asus from making the ROG Cetra Open earbuds, though, and I've been using them for a fair few hours now.

