Concentrated skincare: how does it work and why is it so effective?

As a beauty tech reviewer and avid lover of skincare, I've seen a lot of trends come and go. Ranging from skin cycling to skin streaming, there's always a new technique or product to try, especially as a result of platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. However, it's particularly great to see a lot of recent trends revolve around sustainability and long-lasting choices.

To find out more about this, I spoke to Ben Grace, founder of concentrated skincare brand SBTRCT. Before establishing his brand, Ben shared that sustainable skincare wasn’t widely available, leaving consumers in the dark. Now that more people are making conscious and sustainably impactful choices, there's no better time to highlight its benefits.

Keep reading to find out how concentrated skincare works, and why it's worth making the switch. From reusable face cloths to refillable beauty products, there's so many alternatives we can turn to, and concentrated skincare is just one of them.

What is concentrated skincare and how does it work?

Concentrated skincare products contain a high concentration of active ingredients, and they're known to have a rapid absorption rate. Just like nourishing our gut with unprocessed, organic foods, concentrated products have exactly the same effect on our skin.

As they contain such a high concentration of active ingredients, concentred skincare products are highly efficient and can penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin. This means a small amount is needed, causing these products to last so much longer than diluted, weaker alternatives.

Why is concentrated skincare so effective?

1. It's gentle on the skin

By prioritising nourishing ingredients and removing unnecessary ones, concentrated skincare is great for maximising results with minimal product usage. This in turn supports a more paired-back routine that's overall gentler on the skin.

Ben shared that the SBTRCT products are dermatologically approved for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Most of them are also fragrance-free.

2. It prioritises skin-loving ingredients

Traditional product formulations can contain anything up to 80% water content. Whilst this may seem positive at first, it's water that we don’t need to use in a world struggling with water scarcity. Ben also mentioned that it's more beneficial to drink it rather than apply it to your skin.

Solid, concentrated products can deliver more potent formulations, prioritising skin-loving ingredients over wasteful water content. For example, 97% of SBTRCT’s best-selling Gentle Foaming Cleanser is formulated with skin-benefitting ingredients that cleanse, moisturise and condition the skin.

3. It's long-lasting and great for travel

Solid products can last twice as long as traditional equivalents, delivering great value for money and a better result for your skin. One bar can easily last for a long trip away, and the solid state means no need to faff at airport security. You can say goodbye to those pesky plastic bags, which will largely end up in a landfill anyways.

SBTRCT's latest concentrated product, the Daily Body Cleanse

