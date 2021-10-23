Best Black Friday golf deals in 2021: where should the canny golfer be shopping?

Golf equipment tends to be expensive so the mouth watering discounts on offer during Black Friday make it an exciting time for golfers who love a bargain. It's certainly more satisfying to get a pair of the best golf shoes or a new set of golf waterproofs to get you through the winter among the best Black Friday deals than the slightly iffy TVs, toasters and console 'bundles' that most people are looking for on Black Friday.

As with anything else, the first place to look for the best deals on Black Friday is of course, Amazon. You can buy virtually anything on Amazon so naturally it’s a handy place for golf gear too. It isn’t always the cheapest when it comes to the latest equipment from the big brands but there are always bargains to be had on some of the older stuff, especially tech items like laser range finders and some of the best golf watches.

However, it isn’t necessarily the place where you will find exactly what you are looking for. But fear not, loyal T3 readers, we’ve got you covered. Here are five golf retailers that you need to check out if you’re looking for the best Black Friday deals for golf. We'll be updating this with some of the best golf deals out there when the day comes…

Where the best black Friday golf deals are…

American Golf The biggest golf retailer in the UK with over 100 stores in GB and Ireland. Wherever you live in the UK you probably aren’t too far from an American Golf outlet and there are always good deals to be had on Black Friday, both in store and online.

The biggest golf retailer in the UK with over 100 stores in GB and Ireland. Wherever you live in the UK you probably aren’t too far from an American Golf outlet and there are always good deals to be had on Black Friday, both in store and online. Golf Online You can pick up great deals on their website all year round so it will be exciting to see what kind of discount they offer for Black Friday. While their core business is online, GolfOnline opened up a “GolfInstore” shop located in Middlesex. Definitely check them out for winter sale bargains.

You can pick up great deals on their website all year round so it will be exciting to see what kind of discount they offer for Black Friday. While their core business is online, GolfOnline opened up a “GolfInstore” shop located in Middlesex. Definitely check them out for winter sale bargains. Clubhouse Golf The Manchester based company are one of the leading online golf retailers in the UK and should definitely be on your radar on Black Friday. Their superstore in Manchester is the biggest golf retail outlet in the north west of England and fitting is available in store from PGA professionals.

The Manchester based company are one of the leading online golf retailers in the UK and should definitely be on your radar on Black Friday. Their superstore in Manchester is the biggest golf retail outlet in the north west of England and fitting is available in store from PGA professionals. Clarke’s Golf Also based in the north west of England, Clarke’s Golf have a large online presence and regularly throw up some excellent deals on Black Friday. In 2020 they were offering 50% off a number of items so you should definitely check out what they have an offer. And with four different locations around Merseyside and Lancashire, if you’re local it’s worth taking a trip out there to check out the bargains in person, and if you treat yourself to a new club you can even try out on their driving range or nine hole courses.

Also based in the north west of England, Clarke’s Golf have a large online presence and regularly throw up some excellent deals on Black Friday. In 2020 they were offering 50% off a number of items so you should definitely check out what they have an offer. And with four different locations around Merseyside and Lancashire, if you’re local it’s worth taking a trip out there to check out the bargains in person, and if you treat yourself to a new club you can even try out on their driving range or nine hole courses. Snainton Golf Trusted online since 2004, Snainton Golf stock all the best products from the top manufacturers at a competitive price. You can shop in store too in their main branch in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, or alternatively in their two sister stores located in Sheffield and Stafford. These eager beavers already have a Black Friday deals page up and running, too.

Trusted online since 2004, Snainton Golf stock all the best products from the top manufacturers at a competitive price. You can shop in store too in their main branch in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, or alternatively in their two sister stores located in Sheffield and Stafford. These eager beavers already have a Black Friday deals page up and running, too. View all Snainton Golf Black Friday deals

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals