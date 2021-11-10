Best Amazon Black Friday ASUS gaming monitor deals

Whether you have recently gotten into gaming or you have been gripping a controller for decades, gaming can be darn expensive. From regular PC gaming to mashing buttons on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, things can start to add up when you factor in the cost of monitors.

PC gaming bundles with a monitor includes are no longer a logical workaround either thanks to the ongoing computer chip shortage that has made PCs that much more expensive for gamers as well as employees, students, and everyone else who uses computers. If you find yourself balking at the eye-searing prices of some of the best gaming monitors, then you're not alone. Thankfully, there’s still value to be found amongst some of the best Black Friday deals.

T3 knows a thing or two about gaming monitors from screens with powerful entry-level chops to premium rigs that pack a punch. Here are three of our favorite Black Friday gaming monitor deals that offer a great mix of value and performance without cramping your style. Take a look below.

ASUS TUF VG27AQ Monitor | Was £449.99 | Now £321.42 | You save £127.58 (28%) at Amazon ASUS TUF VG27AQ Monitor | Was £449.99 | Now £321.42 | You save £127.58 (28%) at Amazon

We really like this Amazon BF deal last the ASUS TUF VG27AQ is a great monitor for most uses. Whilst the TUF isn't going to give you the performance of a monitor three times its price, it has great resolution, ample size, a very low input lag, and a fantastic response time. Throw in the ASUS TUF's wide viewing angles and ergonomic profile, what you have is a monitor that's a stellar choice for most gamers. It's also a hell of a lot cheaper because of this Black Friday deal, so we'd encourage you to get involved before the deal expires.

ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN | Was £799.00 | Now £689.03 | You save £109.97 (14%) at Amazon ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN | Was £799.00 | Now £689.03 | You save £109.97 (14%) at Amazon

Another excellent gaming monitor from ASUS with a hefty saving to boot. The ASUS ROG Swift PG259Q has a remarkably low input lag, exceptional response time, and an eye-searingly smooth 360Hz refresh rate. Native G-SYNC support and FreeSync compatibility suit gaming in the dark for those late-night gaming binges. A 14% saving over at Amazon makes the cost a bit easier on the purse strings, so it's well worth a look.

ASUS ROG Strix XG27WQ | Was £469.00 | Now £399.00 | You save £70.00 (15%) at Amazon ASUS ROG Strix XG27WQ | Was £469.00 | Now £399.00 | You save £70.00 (15%) at Amazon

The ASUS ROG Strix XG279Q is a fantastic multi-tasker for office use. Sporting a large 27-inch screen, the 1440p resolution delivers clear text and wide viewing angles if you need to share your screen with others. Reviews attest to how well the ASUS XG27 handles reflection and it's more than bright enough to deflect combat glare. With 15% off the full price, this isn't to be slept on.

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals