Beat the Prime Day pile-on with great deals on Osprey backpacks

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is nigh, but before the rush begins in earnest, there are some serious bargains to be had on quality outdoor gear, which are live right now – if you know where to look. One that recently caught my eye is fantastic deal on an excellent Osprey Transporter Waterproof Backpack, where you can save 40%.

I have been using and testing outdoor kit for 25 years now, and Osprey are without doubt the pack kings. The Osprey Tempest Pro and Talon Pro top T3’s round-up of the best hiking backpacks and daypacks on the market (and the brand has two more packs included in the top 10 too), and, brilliantly, the Transporter Waterproof packs also double as dry bags.

Osprey Transporter Waterproof Roll Top 18 backpack

was £130 now £78 - save 40% Both a backpack and a dry bag, the Transporter Waterproof Roll Top 18L pack from high-end American brand Osprey features an excellent harness and belt system, plus an external bungee, plenty of storage and internal pockets so you can organise your kit. Other features include a fast-drying AirScape back panel, adjustable padded shoulder straps and a sternum strap with a whistle, for use in emergencies. Available here with a saving of £52, the pack comes in three colours: lemongrass yellow, black and night jungle blue.

I have been using one of the Transporter Waterproof Roll Top packs from Osprey for over a year, and I can’t recommend it more highly. The design combines the brands’ excellent harness and build quality with a tough waterproof material (400-denier recycled nylon with a TPU coating) that keeps all your gear completely dry and safe.

With a waterproof rating of IPX6 when rolled shut, this pack is perfect for everything from hiking or biking in wet or uncertain weather right through to full-on canyoning, kayaking and canoeing adventures. They’re built to last for many years, so making a saving of 40% on the asking price represents a properly brilliant deal.

And if 18L isn’t enough storage space for you, Ellis Brigham also have 40% off other Osprey packs, including the Arcane 25 Roll Top Waterproof Backpack and the UNLTD AirScape 68 Women's Backpack.