I’m a travel expert and these 5 Prime Day suitcase deals are worth your money

As the weather starts to heat up, I can bet that all you’re thinking about is your summer holiday. Whether you’re jetting off abroad or planning a staycation, you’ll need one of the best suitcases to pack and transport all your belongings.

If your current suitcase is looking a little worse for wear, I’ve got you covered, as I’ve just found five suitcase deals worthy of your money in the best Prime Day deals .

As someone who loves to travel, I have tried a fair few suitcases and can confidently say that these Prime Day suitcase deals are not only worth the money, but will also last you from destination to destination.

To help you find the best luggage option for your next trip, I’ve rounded up five suitcase deals that you’ll want to snap up this Prime Day, including bags from Samsonite, Antler and American Tourister – but you’ll want to be quick as Prime Day ends tonight!

Samsonite S’Cure Spinner L Suitcase: was £255 , now £118.10 at Amazon

The Samsonite S’Cure Spinner L Suitcase is better than half price in the Prime Day sale. This large suitcase is ideal for a two week trip, and can hold up to 102-litres at a time. It has a three-point locking system for extra security and an organised interior, including multiple pockets, ribbons and dividers. Available in multiple colours.

Antler Clifton Large Suitcase: was £240 , now £180 at Amazon

Save £60 on the Antler Clifton Large Suitcase at Amazon. Despite its 132-litre capacity, this large suitcase is extremely lightweight and has an expandable zip to make it even bigger. Antler suitcases are rarely on sale, so you’ll definitely want to snap up this deal.

American Tourister Sunside Spinner: was £179 , now £76.20 at Amazon

Get 56% off the American Tourister Sunside Spinner this Prime Day. This medium-sized suitcase is expandable and has cross ribbons in the top and bottom compartments for better organisation. It’s available in multiple colours and its handle and wheels are smooth and easy to manoeuvre.

Eastpak TRANVERZ L Suitcase: was £151 , now £101.72 at Amazon

The Eastpak TRANVERZ L Suitcase is now 33% off in the Prime Day sale. Another large suitcase option, the Eastpak TRANVERZ L Suitcase has an easy wheeling system that moves smoothly over most terrain, including streets and airports. It has a double deck compartment, zips, compression and garment straps to keep everything in place while you travel.