I’m a travel expert and these 5 Prime Day suitcase deals are worth your money

Get up to 56% off Samsonite, Antler and American Tourister suitcases in the Prime Day sale

Prime Day suitcase deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

As the weather starts to heat up, I can bet that all you’re thinking about is your summer holiday. Whether you’re jetting off abroad or planning a staycation, you’ll need one of the best suitcases to pack and transport all your belongings.

If your current suitcase is looking a little worse for wear, I’ve got you covered, as I’ve just found five suitcase deals worthy of your money in the best Prime Day deals.

Shop all Prime Day deals now

As someone who loves to travel, I have tried a fair few suitcases and can confidently say that these Prime Day suitcase deals are not only worth the money, but will also last you from destination to destination.

To help you find the best luggage option for your next trip, I’ve rounded up five suitcase deals that you’ll want to snap up this Prime Day, including bags from Samsonite, Antler and American Tourister – but you’ll want to be quick as Prime Day ends tonight!

Samsonite S’Cure Spinner L Suitcase: was £255, now £118.10 at Amazon

Samsonite S’Cure Spinner L Suitcase: was £255, now £118.10 at Amazon
The Samsonite S’Cure Spinner L Suitcase is better than half price in the Prime Day sale. This large suitcase is ideal for a two week trip, and can hold up to 102-litres at a time. It has a three-point locking system for extra security and an organised interior, including multiple pockets, ribbons and dividers. Available in multiple colours.

View Deal
Antler Clifton Large Suitcase: was £240, now £180 at Amazon

Antler Clifton Large Suitcase: was £240, now £180 at Amazon
Save £60 on the Antler Clifton Large Suitcase at Amazon. Despite its 132-litre capacity, this large suitcase is extremely lightweight and has an expandable zip to make it even bigger. Antler suitcases are rarely on sale, so you’ll definitely want to snap up this deal.

View Deal
American Tourister Sunside Spinner: was £179, now £76.20 at Amazon

American Tourister Sunside Spinner: was £179, now £76.20 at Amazon
Get 56% off the American Tourister Sunside Spinner this Prime Day. This medium-sized suitcase is expandable and has cross ribbons in the top and bottom compartments for better organisation. It’s available in multiple colours and its handle and wheels are smooth and easy to manoeuvre. 

View Deal
Eastpak TRANVERZ L Suitcase: was £151, now £101.72 at Amazon

Eastpak TRANVERZ L Suitcase: was £151, now £101.72 at Amazon
The Eastpak TRANVERZ L Suitcase is now 33% off in the Prime Day sale. Another large suitcase option, the Eastpak TRANVERZ L Suitcase has an easy wheeling system that moves smoothly over most terrain, including streets and airports. It has a double deck compartment, zips, compression and garment straps to keep everything in place while you travel.

View Deal
Aerolite Large Lightweight Suitcase: was £74.99, now £59.48 at Amazon

Aerolite Large Lightweight Suitcase: was £74.99, now £59.48 at Amazon
Now under £60, the Aerolite Large Lightweight Suitcase is a hard shell suitcase with a super lightweight design. It has four wheels, a three-digit combination barrel padlock and plenty of zipped pockets – everything you need for a safe and organised trip away!

View Deal
CATEGORIES
Deals
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸