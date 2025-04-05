Gomatic's new luggage collection has some of the most stylish suitcases I've ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Gomatic is back with the sleek and smart Method Luggage collection – a line that's lighter, stronger, and more spacious for frequent travellers. The lineup includes the Method Carry-on (£320) and Method Check-in (£420), available in black, navy, moss green and grey on Gomatic’s website.

Known for its portfolio of the best suitcases, Gomatic is back with a fresh drop – one that's even sleeker and smarter than before. The Method Luggage collection is designed to be lighter, stronger and more spacious than ever, making it a great choice for frequent travellers this summer.

The collection includes two travel essentials: the Method Carry-on (£320) and the Method Check-in (£420), both available in black, navy, moss green and grey on Gomatic’s online store.

Designed for efficiency, the collection is all about maximising space. Users will be able to fit an extra three to four days’ worth of clothes in the Carry-on and up to 14 days’ worth in the Check-in, thanks to its full-perimeter expansion.

(Image credit: Gomatic)

Other standout features include 360-degree silent glide wheels for smooth rolling, internal corner protectors to keep your bag looking fresh, and a concealed GPS tracker pocket – perfect for discreetly securing your own tracker.

"We've pushed the boundaries of science and engineered all new luggage, introducing a collection with the same dimensions but significantly more space," revealed Jon Richards, Co-Founder of Gomatic.

"This line is a game-changer, meeting all the criteria for a revolutionary product. It's lighter, stronger and offers more capacity, illustrating the power of innovation in smarter and better packing. The Method Luggage has been rigorously tested to ensure it can withstand the rigours of travel. It's almost like magic that travellers can fit more in the carry-on than any luggage in its class.”

(Image credit: Gomatic)