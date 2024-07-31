Flight attendant reveals 7 tips for combatting jet lag

With the summer holidays officially upon us, many people will be packing up their best suitcases and heading off to exotic destinations. With over half of Brits jetting off abroad this summer, searches for ‘how to get over jet lag’ are already increasing.

There’s nothing worse than arriving on your well-deserved holiday and feeling exhausted, nauseous and uncomfortable with jet lag. So, to help you avoid this during your summer travels, Cult Beauty spoke to flight attendant, Maddison Purdy who offered seven tips on how to combat jet lag and adjust accordingly to your new time zone.

1. Adjust your phone’s light settings

When you’re heading off on holiday, chances are you’re getting to the airport extremely early, and at a time that you’d normally be asleep. This is one of the primary causes of jet lag, as your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle or circadian rhythm is disrupted.

While it’s hard to avoid this disruption when you have a late night or early morning flight, Purdy recommends “changing the setting on your phone to automatically switch off blue light after a certain time. Blue light, similar to natural daylight, tricks your eyes into staying awake, hindering your ability to wind down to a restful sleep.” Take a look at how blue light affects your sleep for more details.

2. Wear sunglasses on arrival

If your destination is ahead of your body’s time zone, another handy way to block out excessive light exposure is by wearing sunglasses upon arrival and during the journey from the airport to your accommodation. Purdy explains that this is to “help your body adjust to the local time and ease into a more relaxed state without straining your eyes.”

3. Gradually adjust your sleep schedule

Whether you’re drastically changing time zones or just jumping forward or ahead by a couple hours, your sleep schedule will be altered, so it’s best to prepare yourself for the shift by gradually adjusting your sleep schedule. In the week before your trip, try to go to bed an hour earlier each night to “make the time adjustment smoother and help you feel more refreshed upon arrival.”

(Image credit: knape / Collection: E+ / Getty Images)

4. Take short naps strategically

It might be tempting to have a quick nap once you check into your hotel room, especially if you’re feeling tired after your flight. However, taking a longer nap or napping at the wrong time can disrupt your sleep schedule even more, leaving you feeling restless and fatigued during the first few days of your holiday. To avoid this, Purdy suggests opting “for short power naps (20-30 mins) to recharge without interfering with your nighttime sleep”. See how to have the perfect nap for more details.

5. Eat light snacks

If you need to stay awake for longer, for example, if your destination is behind your normal local time, Purdy suggests having a light snack. As she explains “a light snack can provide a much-needed energy boost and keep you alert during extended periods of wakefulness.”

6. Brush your teeth

According to Purdy, a common tip among flight crew is to brush your teeth to combat jet lag. The reason for this is because “the mint in your toothpaste can provide an invigorating sensation, giving you a quick burst of energy and temporarily fighting off fatigue.” See why your toothpaste could be the reason you can’t sleep for more information.

7. Use gel eye patches to revive the eyes

Travelling can really take a toll on the skin, but the eyes tend to be the most visibly affected. To protect the eyes and keep them feeling hydrated, Purdy swears by gel eye patches as they “combat tired eyes and help rehydrate the delicate skin around them, leaving you looking and feeling refreshed.”