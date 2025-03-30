Carl Friedrik’s Sonder bags could be its most portable collection yet – if that’s even possible!
Carl Friedrik launches athleisure-inspired bags with classy leather accents
QUICK SUMMARY
Carl Friedrik has launched the Sonder collection, featuring three new bags. The collection is inspired by athleisure, made from high quality leather and has hidden storage details.
Carl Friedrik has just launched its new Sonder collection, an athleisure-inspired line of functional and stylish bags. Featuring a backpack, briefcase and weekend bag, the new line is made from high quality leather and has clever storage details that make it Carl Friedrik’s most portable collection yet – if that’s even possible!
The new Sonder collection is built for on-the-go lifestyles, and the three bag options within the line-up are designed for different types of travel. The entire collection can travel – pardon the pun – with you throughout the day or week, from your commute and the office to overnight trips.
I’ve tried plenty of Carl Friedrik products during my time as Home Editor at T3, including the Day-to-Day Backpack which I use when I go into the office. As you’d expect with a backpack, the Day-to-Day Backpack has plenty of handy compartments, but the new backpack from the Sonder collection has beaten it in storage.
The Ayrton Backpack has a classic rounded design and like all the new additions to the Sonder collection, it’s made of supple full-grain leather. But it’s the storage options that are most impressive, as it has a dedicated laptop compartment that can fit a 16-inch MacBook, as well as a large exterior front pocket, three internal pockets and an integrated smart holder which attaches it to your suitcase.
For those who prefer a briefcase, the Dunloe Briefcase is surprisingly spacious, as it comes with the same compartments as the backpack. It also has handles and a wide nylon shoulder strap for an extra carry option.
Finally, the Granville Weekender is the perfect choice for overnight trips. It has a similar style to the Compact Weekender which I tried recently, but it’s made of the same high quality leather and has extra large pockets in the interior, as well as two magnetic pockets.
The backpack (£566) and briefcase (£595) from the Carl Friedrik Sonder collection is available to buy now, and pre-orders are currently open for the Weekender (£695). All products are available in black, chestnut and dark olive colours.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
