This might just be the ultimate travel bedding set – but it isn’t cheap

QUICK SUMMARY Luxury bedding company, Norvegr has a new travel bedding set, complete with duvet, pillow and a leather holdall. It's 100% goose down and comes from the same Norwegian bedding firm that supplies the Orient Express, but costs a whopping £1,700.

You might not have heard of Norvegr, but you’ll definitely be familiar with where the Norwegian company’s bedding products are found.

There’s the Orient Express luxury train for a start, along with all manner of private jets and yachts the world over. Norvegr’s full-size bedding products carry serious price tags – we’re talking four or even five figures for the very best duvet – but now there’s a slightly more affordable way to get involved.

It’s called the Luxury Travel Bedding Set and it’s priced at €2,000 (or about £1,700, depending on the exchange rate). Available only in single size, the 100% goose down summer duvet and pillow are bundled with a 400 thread count cotton sateen bed linen set, and the whole thing tucks into a leather bag.

(Image credit: Norvegr)

The duvet measures 140 x 200 cm (55 x 79 inches) and the pillow is 50 x 70 cm (20 x 28 inches). Norvegr says the set was inspired by the popularity of travel pillows, along with several of its customers saying they missed their own luxury duvet set when traveling away from home.

So, while this isn’t going to replace the king-size bedding of your luxury hotel bed, it’ll be perfect for an up-market glamping trip, a festival, or whenever you’re traveling alone and don’t trust the quality of your Airbnb’s bedding. Or, since we really are talking ultra-luxury here, it could come in handy on your next charter flight.

The duvet, pillow and both cases pack neatly into the included calf hide leather holdall, which is available in black, navy or tan, complete with a handle and shoulder strap for easy carrying.