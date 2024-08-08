This might just be the ultimate travel bedding set – but it isn’t cheap

QUICK SUMMARY
Luxury bedding company, Norvegr has a new travel bedding set, complete with duvet, pillow and a leather holdall.
It's 100% goose down and comes from the same Norwegian bedding firm that supplies the Orient Express, but costs a whopping £1,700.
You might not have heard of Norvegr, but you’ll definitely be familiar with where the Norwegian company’s bedding products are found.
There’s the Orient Express luxury train for a start, along with all manner of private jets and yachts the world over. Norvegr’s full-size bedding products carry serious price tags – we’re talking four or even five figures for the very best duvet – but now there’s a slightly more affordable way to get involved.
It’s called the Luxury Travel Bedding Set and it’s priced at €2,000 (or about £1,700, depending on the exchange rate). Available only in single size, the 100% goose down summer duvet and pillow are bundled with a 400 thread count cotton sateen bed linen set, and the whole thing tucks into a leather bag.
The duvet measures 140 x 200 cm (55 x 79 inches) and the pillow is 50 x 70 cm (20 x 28 inches). Norvegr says the set was inspired by the popularity of travel pillows, along with several of its customers saying they missed their own luxury duvet set when traveling away from home.
So, while this isn’t going to replace the king-size bedding of your luxury hotel bed, it’ll be perfect for an up-market glamping trip, a festival, or whenever you’re traveling alone and don’t trust the quality of your Airbnb’s bedding. Or, since we really are talking ultra-luxury here, it could come in handy on your next charter flight.
The duvet, pillow and both cases pack neatly into the included calf hide leather holdall, which is available in black, navy or tan, complete with a handle and shoulder strap for easy carrying.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
-
-
TCL and Bang & Olufsen partner for luxury alternative to Samsung's The Frame TV
NXTFRAME and NXTFRAME Pro TVs are designed to blend in with your home décor
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone video capture just got a small upgrade which could make a big difference
Users are going to love this
By Sam Cross Published
-
7 best luxury watches worn at the Paris Olympics 2024
T3’s favourite watches spotted in the stands at the Olympics, including Omega, Richard Mille and more
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This retro Seiko diver is the perfect watch for your summer holiday
This Seiko might just be the perfect summer dive watch
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Hands on with the A Lange & Söhne Lange 1
Widely regarded as one of the best German watchmakers on the market, the Lange 1 offers luxury in every micron
By Sam Cross Published
-
Dior’s new La D de Dior watches are gemstone-studded miniature masterpieces
Dior reimagines the La D de Dior with two stunningly intricate watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Harrods celebrates its 175th anniversary with a limited edition Vacheron Constantin VR exhibition
The two luxury powerhouses have created an immersive experience – and a stunning one-off watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Panerai Luminor GMT has a gargantuan power reserve which you won't believe
The watch will keep running for over a week without winding
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hands on with the Gem Dior – captivatingly beautiful timekeeping
Dior's Gem Dior is the perfect watch-jewellery hybrid… and I want the entire collection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Carl Friderik and Hackett London’s suitcase collaboration shows how to travel in style
Carl Friedrik collaborates with Hackett London on stylish suitcases and carry-on bags
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published