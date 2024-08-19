Carl Friedrik’s new Heritage bags are its most stylish and luxurious yet

QUICK SUMMARY Carl Friedrik has expanded its Heritage bags collection with new grained leather materials. The ‘hero’ styles are now available in three new colourways, with prices starting at £595.

Luxury travel goods brand, Carl Friedrik has just expanded its bestselling Heritage bags collection with a new stylish material and colours. Made of grained leather and available in three new colourways, the Carl Friedrik Heritage bags might be the brands’ most stylish collection yet.

Carl Friedrik is well known for its Heritage collection which features office and travel-focused laptop bags , briefcases and weekend carry-on luggage . Inspired by the Scandinavian minimalist aesthetic, Carl Friedrik’s Heritage bags are made from luxury materials and offer plenty of organisation and storage.

Now available in three new grained leather colourways, the latest Heritage bags include the Palissy Briefcase, the Palissy Double and the Palissy Weekend. Expanding the collection with a whole new colour palette, each bag comes in Fango, Taupe or Mustard colour options and are made from quality sourced leather.

The leather used in the new Carl Friedrik Heritage bags are sourced from Hoffmas, a German tannery that dates back to 1899. The main body of the bag features top grained leather for a more textured look and feel, while the handles and zip accents are smooth for a stylish contrast. The three bags are the brands’ ‘hero’ styles, and are ideal for bringing to and from the office, on a work trip or for a weekend away.

(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

The Heritage Palissy Briefcase (£595) has a well-organised interior which can hold a 15-inch laptop, and has multiple pockets and slots for pens and other stationary items. For more storage, the Heritage Palissy Double (£765) is slightly bigger with two zipped compartments, while the Heritage Palissy Weekend (£735) has an upright construction and an elegant shape which is suitable for up to 48 hours on the move.

The new Carl Friedrik Heritage bags are available to buy on the Carl Friedrik website and in its London store. Prices range from £595 for the Heritage Palissy Briefcase and £765 for the Heritage Palissy Double.