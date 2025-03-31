Watch out Anker – this new power bank will fully recharge your phone 8 times
Verbatim is throwing its hat in the ring
QUICK SUMMARY
Verbatim has launched its new Charge 'n' Go Power Bank, featuring a massive 27,000 mAh capacity to keep multiple devices charged for days. Positioned as a competitor to Anker’s Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank 250W, it offers two USB-C ports, one USB-A, and a TFT display for real-time charging updates.
Set to launch in Europe soon, pricing is still unknown.
The best power banks have become a daily essential for many, with some people not being able to get through the day without one. Sure, that mostly depends on their phone’s battery life, but sometimes it’s just nice knowing you have backup power when you need it. Especially if it packs a solid amount of charge into one device.
Anker is a power bank household name – it’s basically the Dyson of portable chargers. However, that doesn’t mean other brands can't step up to the challenge. This time, it’s Verbatim throwing its hat in the ring.
Already known for its reliable and convenient power solutions, Verbatim has just introduced one of the most powerful power banks we’ve seen yet. The new Charge 'n' Go Power Bank boasts a massive 27,000 mAh capacity, meaning it can charge multiple devices 6-8 times over.
In terms of design and features, the Charge 'n' Go seems to be Verbatim’s answer to Anker’s Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank 250W. Both offer two USB-C ports and one USB-A, with nearly identical capacities. Just like Anker, Verbatim’s model also comes with a TFT display to show real-time charging status.
The total combined output when all three ports are in use is still unclear, but we do know is that the USB-A port is capped at 18W, which is significantly lower than the 65W power offered by Anker’s equivalent.
Its charge time and dimensions are still under wraps, but Verbatim has confirmed that the Charge 'n' Go Power Bank 27000 mAh will be launching in Europe soon. Pricing also remains a mystery, but seeing as Anker’s Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank 250W has an RRP of £179.99/$179.99, we'd be surprised if it is priced higher.
