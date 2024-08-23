5 items you should never put on your bed, according to new survey

When you’re heading off on a trip away, chances are you pile up clothes, toiletries, electronics and even your best suitcase on your bed for easier packing. But according to a new survey, these items are the worst things you can put on your bed.

Leading bed retailer, Bensons for Beds conducted a survey of 2,000 people to learn which items they commonly place on their beds. Unsurprisingly, mobile phones came out on top, with over half of the participants claiming to place and use their phones when they settle down to go to sleep on the best mattress .

After looking through the survey data, the results found five items that are placed on beds the most often – and unfortunately, they happen to be the things that should never come into contact with your best bedding . To find out more, I spoke to Bensons for Beds to understand the survey results and to learn how to keep your bedding as hygienic as possible.

5 worst items to put on your bed

1. Mobile phones

Starting off strong, 59% of survey respondents said that they put their phone on their bed, and do so without cleaning them first. It’s been estimated that people touch their phone hundreds of times a day, so if you’re not cleaning your phone before you put it on your bed, you’re transferring the day’s dirt and grime onto your clean bedding.

2. Worn clothes

According to the survey results, one in five Brits reported sitting on and getting into bed in worn clothing every day. Worn clothing refers to clothes that haven’t been washed or have been worn outside of the house – both of which shouldn't come into contact with your bed! Worn clothes left on your bed can make your sheets dirty and even cause infections, rashes and acne.

(Image credit: Jenna Christina / Unsplash)

3. Books

I was extremely surprised by the next item, as I often read a book in bed and place it on the covers as I do so. But it turns out books and magazines shouldn’t go on your bed, as the spines of hardcovers are hiding places for bed bugs and their eggs – ew!

4. Backpacks

Around 39% of survey participants said that they left their best backpacks and handbags on their beds. Leaving these on your bedding is a big no, as these type of bags are often left on the floor or sit on desks and tables, meaning they can easily collect and harbour dirt which is then transferred to your bed.

5. Suitcases

Finally, luggage like suitcases shouldn’t come into contact with your bed, and nor should the contents of your suitcase, either. Your suitcase should avoid touching walls, carpets and beds when you head on holiday, as bed bugs can get into your luggage and you can end up bringing them home with you and causing an infestation.

Additionally, doctors warn travellers not to unpack their suitcase straight away , as if there are bed bugs inside your suitcase, it’s better that they die inside your luggage than be transferred alive to your bed.