Carl Friedrik releases Arctic Grey colourway – and it’s made its 5-star suitcase even better

Carl Friedrik has added a new luggage colour to its Hybrid collection of suitcases. The Arctic Grey colour is available across two styles, including the Carry-On X which makes the five-star suitcase even more stylish than before.

The Hybrid collection by Carl Friedrik is easily one of the best suitcase ranges on the market today. While the prices might be a little more than you’d expect to pay for a suitcase or carry-on, the Hybrid range is premium, durable and high quality, so you can expect to use them for every holiday you jet off on.

Up until now, the Carl Friedrik Hybrid collection has been extremely dark, with black, grey, cognac and navy colour options. But now, Carl Friedrik has added Arctic Grey to its line to add a bit of brightness to your travels. The Arctic Grey shell colour is described by the brand as “frosty elegance”, making it perfect for the winter season and colder holidays.

The Arctic Grey colour is available across two Hybrid styles, including the Carry-On X and the Check-In. In our Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X review , we gave the 43-litre suitcase five stars and commented that it’s the “best-looking case on the market”. While the Carry-On X has plenty of room inside and fits into most overhead luggage spaces on planes, the Check-In has 69-litres of capacity and is ideal for long haul trips.

Aside from the new colour, the Carry-On X and Check-In suitcases have the same features as before, including four wheels, a grooved texture exterior, multiple compartments with zips and straps. Cognac-coloured vegetable leather detailing compliments the Arctic Grey colour, and is featured on the top and side handles, and its strap along the top of the cases.

The Carl Friedrik Arctic Grey collection is available to buy now, with the Carry-On X priced at £465 / $645 and the Check-In costing £495 / $695.