Carl Friedrik releases Arctic Grey colourway – and it’s made its 5-star suitcase even better

QUICK SUMMARY
Carl Friedrik has released a new colourway across two suitcase styles in its Hybrid collection. The new Arctic Grey colour is perfect for the winter season and pairs nicely with Carl Friedrik’s leather details.
Prices on the Carl Friedrik Arctic Grey collection start at £465 / $645.
Carl Friedrik has added a new luggage colour to its Hybrid collection of suitcases. The Arctic Grey colour is available across two styles, including the Carry-On X which makes the five-star suitcase even more stylish than before.
The Hybrid collection by Carl Friedrik is easily one of the best suitcase ranges on the market today. While the prices might be a little more than you’d expect to pay for a suitcase or carry-on, the Hybrid range is premium, durable and high quality, so you can expect to use them for every holiday you jet off on.
Up until now, the Carl Friedrik Hybrid collection has been extremely dark, with black, grey, cognac and navy colour options. But now, Carl Friedrik has added Arctic Grey to its line to add a bit of brightness to your travels. The Arctic Grey shell colour is described by the brand as “frosty elegance”, making it perfect for the winter season and colder holidays.
The Arctic Grey colour is available across two Hybrid styles, including the Carry-On X and the Check-In. In our Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X review, we gave the 43-litre suitcase five stars and commented that it’s the “best-looking case on the market”. While the Carry-On X has plenty of room inside and fits into most overhead luggage spaces on planes, the Check-In has 69-litres of capacity and is ideal for long haul trips.
Aside from the new colour, the Carry-On X and Check-In suitcases have the same features as before, including four wheels, a grooved texture exterior, multiple compartments with zips and straps. Cognac-coloured vegetable leather detailing compliments the Arctic Grey colour, and is featured on the top and side handles, and its strap along the top of the cases.
The Carl Friedrik Arctic Grey collection is available to buy now, with the Carry-On X priced at £465 / $645 and the Check-In costing £495 / $695.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
9 things you should never forget to clean before and during travel
Off on holiday or a work trip? Then make sure you clean these items before and while you travel
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Troubadour Apex Compact Backpack 3.0 review: I’ve found my new favourite bag
I've found my perfect backpack
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Antler gives its Icon Stripe suitcase a stylish upgrade – but you might not get one
Antler celebrates 110 years with new leather travel goods collection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 items you should never put on your bed, according to new survey
From phones to books, these are five things you should never put on your bed
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Troubadour Apex Backpack 3.0 review: this everyday bag is pricey but almost perfect
This Troubadour Apex Backpack means business, but is it worth the money?
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Gardening expert gives 5 tips on how to look after your plants while on holiday
5 tips on ensuring your plants get watered while you’re travelling, according to gardening experts
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Flight attendant reveals 7 tips for combatting jet lag
Travelling this summer? Avoid jet lag with these flight attendant-recommended tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Doctor warns travellers to not unpack their suitcases immediately after getting home – here’s why
Why you shouldn't unpack your suitcase straight away after you get back from holiday
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published