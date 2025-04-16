Anker's new 5-in-1 travel adapter is now available in more countries – phew!

QUICK SUMMARY Anker's Nano Travel Adapter (5-in-1 20W) is now available across more EU countries, with the black version costing €25.99 and the white version €26.99. Whilst it’s not yet available in the UK, the launch there is expected soon.

After months of speculation, Anker finally unveiled its new Nano Travel Adapter last month, and it quickly turned heads due to its impressive compatibility in over 200 countries.

When it first launched, the Anker Nano Travel Adapter (5-in-1 20W) was exclusively available for €24.99 (around £20/$25) on Amazon Germany. Well, it’s now officially launched in the EU, and it's available for purchase in even more countries.

Buyers can grab the adapter for €24.99 directly from Anker’s online store in select European countries, and it’s also available on Amazon in places like Spain, France and Italy. The black version is €25.99, whereas the white version will set you back a bit more at €26.99.

The Nano Travel Adapter is already up there with the best travel adapters, featuring a compact design with foldable pins and a slide-and-push mechanism that makes it super portable. It can handle five simultaneous outputs, including an AC outlet, two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port. The first USB-C port delivers up to 20W, meaning you can juice up your iPhone 16 to 50% in just 26 minutes. The second USB-C offers 15W, and the USB-A port maxes out at 12W.

Now, you might be wondering why I haven't mentioned the UK yet – well, that's because we're still waiting to see whether (and when) it’ll be available here. However, once it arrives, I'll make sure to update you with all the details.

