Antler gives its Icon Stripe suitcase a stylish upgrade – but you won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY To celebrate its 110th year, Antler has launched the 1914 collection. Featuring a limited edition version of its Icon Stripe suitcase, the new line features stunning leather details and materials. Prices on the Antler 1914 collection range from £35 - £295.

Antler is celebrating its 110th anniversary with its new 1914 collection. Paying homage to its founding year, the new Antler 1914 range brings back leather craftsmanship to its travel goods line, including a limited edition version of its Icon Stripe Suitcase.

Known for its line of the best suitcases , including hard and soft shell models, Antler is reimagining its travel line with a new leather material. Drawing inspiration from its archives, Antler has crafted its 1914 collection using fine leather that’s been responsibly sourced and certified by the Leather Working Group.

Within the Antler 1914 collection is a new limited edition version of its popular Icon Stripe Suitcase. Called the Icon Stripe with Leather Pocket , the brand’s signature cabin suitcase has a similar design to its predecessor but has been given a stylish upgrade in the form of a tan leather front panel.

In our Antler Icon Stripe Suitcase review , our reviewer enjoyed the distinctive design and its expandable interior layout. Antler has kept the popular features of the original design, but the new leather front pocket offers an extra layer of organisation and storage. It could comfortably fit a laptop and other travel accessories that you need to hand, like your passport or travel documents.

(Image credit: Antler)

Speaking of which, the other products in the 1914 collection include a Leather Luggage Tag, Cross-body bag, a Laptop Case, a Document Case and a Passport Holder. All items are produced in beautiful tan leather, while the leather luggage tag is also available in green, Antler-green and coral colourways.

While the majority of the 1914 collection is made from leather, the new Icon Stripe with Leather Pocket still has its polycarbonate shell as the main material of the suitcase. As a special edition suitcase, the Icon Stripe with Leather Pocket is limited to 110 pieces, and as of writing, it’s already sold out. However, you can join a waiting list for the Icon Stripe with Leather Pocket if you want to get your hands on it.

The Antler 1914 collection has everything you could possibly need for your next holiday, work trip or weekend away. Prices start from £35 for the luggage tag and go up to £295 for the Icon Stripe with Leather Pocket, and the collection is only available on the Antler website .