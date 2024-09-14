Antler gives its Icon Stripe suitcase a stylish upgrade – but you won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY
To celebrate its 110th year, Antler has launched the 1914 collection. Featuring a limited edition version of its Icon Stripe suitcase, the new line features stunning leather details and materials.
Prices on the Antler 1914 collection range from £35 - £295.
Antler is celebrating its 110th anniversary with its new 1914 collection. Paying homage to its founding year, the new Antler 1914 range brings back leather craftsmanship to its travel goods line, including a limited edition version of its Icon Stripe Suitcase.
Known for its line of the best suitcases, including hard and soft shell models, Antler is reimagining its travel line with a new leather material. Drawing inspiration from its archives, Antler has crafted its 1914 collection using fine leather that’s been responsibly sourced and certified by the Leather Working Group.
Within the Antler 1914 collection is a new limited edition version of its popular Icon Stripe Suitcase. Called the Icon Stripe with Leather Pocket, the brand’s signature cabin suitcase has a similar design to its predecessor but has been given a stylish upgrade in the form of a tan leather front panel.
In our Antler Icon Stripe Suitcase review, our reviewer enjoyed the distinctive design and its expandable interior layout. Antler has kept the popular features of the original design, but the new leather front pocket offers an extra layer of organisation and storage. It could comfortably fit a laptop and other travel accessories that you need to hand, like your passport or travel documents.
Speaking of which, the other products in the 1914 collection include a Leather Luggage Tag, Cross-body bag, a Laptop Case, a Document Case and a Passport Holder. All items are produced in beautiful tan leather, while the leather luggage tag is also available in green, Antler-green and coral colourways.
While the majority of the 1914 collection is made from leather, the new Icon Stripe with Leather Pocket still has its polycarbonate shell as the main material of the suitcase. As a special edition suitcase, the Icon Stripe with Leather Pocket is limited to 110 pieces, and as of writing, it’s already sold out. However, you can join a waiting list for the Icon Stripe with Leather Pocket if you want to get your hands on it.
The Antler 1914 collection has everything you could possibly need for your next holiday, work trip or weekend away. Prices start from £35 for the luggage tag and go up to £295 for the Icon Stripe with Leather Pocket, and the collection is only available on the Antler website.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Can the Oura Ring and Natural Cycles track your cycle effortlessly? I used them for four months to find out
My personal journey through fertility tracking with Oura Ring and Natural Cycles
By Sophie Higgs Published
-
I want a PS5 Pro already – but, c'mon Sony, where's the interest-free credit?
The Sony PlayStation Pro will cost £/$699.99 for the digital-only console alone
By Mike Lowe Published
-
5 items you should never put on your bed, according to new survey
From phones to books, these are five things you should never put on your bed
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Troubadour Apex Backpack 3.0 review: this everyday bag is pricey but almost perfect
This Troubadour Apex Backpack means business, but is it worth the money?
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Gardening expert gives 5 tips on how to look after your plants while on holiday
5 tips on ensuring your plants get watered while you’re travelling, according to gardening experts
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Flight attendant reveals 7 tips for combatting jet lag
Travelling this summer? Avoid jet lag with these flight attendant-recommended tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Doctor warns travellers to not unpack their suitcases immediately after getting home – here’s why
Why you shouldn't unpack your suitcase straight away after you get back from holiday
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
CurrentBody vs TheraFace: which skincare tech brand should you choose?
Both beauty gadget pioneers deliver amazing results. But which one is better for your skincare needs?
By Joanna Ebsworth Published
-
Beurer FC 52 Laguna Facial Brush review: 2-in-1 skincare that cleanses, massages and won’t break the bank
Is this the best facial cleansing brush under £50?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ghd takes on the Dyson Airwrap with its new blow drying brush
ghd launched its latest wet-to-dry hair styling tool for salon-quality at-home blow dries
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published