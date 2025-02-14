T3's favourite carry-on suitcase is currently 20% off – but you'll have to be quick!
Planning your summer getaway? Snap up this exclusive deal at the same time
If the cold weather has you dreaming of a getaway, you're not alone. I've been picturing myself on a white sandy beach with a cocktail in hand for weeks – but I was holding off on booking until I saw this deal.
One of our favourite carry-on suitcases, the Db Ramverk Pro Carry-On, is currently 20% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade your luggage before securing that dream trip.
It earned an impressive four stars in T3's full review and even landed a spot on our list of the best carry-on suitcases – pretty impressive, right?
With nearly £80 off, there's no better time to treat yourself ahead of the jet-setting season.
Our reviewer praised the Db Ramverk Pro Carry-On for its durability, functionality and sleek design. Its innovative front-access compartment allows for quick retrieval of essentials like laptops and travel documents, making airport security a breeze.
Built with a sturdy aluminium frame and lightweight polycarbonate shell, it provides excellent protection for your belongings. Plus, the padded laptop pocket securely fits devices up to 16 inches – ideal for digital nomads and business travellers alike.
We're not sure how long the Db Ramverk Pro Carry-On will stay discounted, so if it's caught your eye, now's the perfect time to snap it up before the deal disappears!
