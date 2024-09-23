9 things you should never forget to clean before and during travel

Whether you’ve got a long haul flight coming up or you’re off on a long weekend away, don’t forget to clean the items you’re bringing with you before you board the flight.

Despite regular cleaning and maintenance, airplanes can be breeding grounds for bacteria, germs and viruses. Due to the cabin pressure, low humidity and cramped conditions on board, this can increase your likelihood of getting sick after you get back from your trip. But it’s not just the plane that spreads around germs – it can also be you and what you bring with you in your best suitcase as you travel.

From your phone and passport to your travel pillow and tray table, here are nine things you should never forget to clean before and during your trip.

Before and after you travel by plane

1. Phone

Your phone is probably the dirtiest item that you own. As your phone comes into contact with your face, hands and pockets everyday, it’ll always be a little dirty and that’s before you even get on the plane. Once you’re at the airport, it’ll go into a bin to go through security, before it finally comes into contact with a plane’s tray table when you board.

Essentially, your phone will likely be dirty before you travel and will get dirtier as you do so, and the last thing you want is to arrive on holiday with a germ-riddled phone and to transfer the bacteria to yourself. So, make sure you give your phone a thorough clean before travelling and take antibacterial wipes with you to wipe it down while you fly and when you arrive. See how to clean your phone for more details.

2. Passport

While you might only use it a couple times a year, you might not have thought to clean your passport – but it’s probably dirtier than you think. Your passport has been to lots of different locations, touched and stamped by airport workers and even put through airport e-gates, so it’ll have picked up quite a lot of dirt once you’ve gotten on and off the plane. When you clean your passport, you’ll want to be extremely careful so you don’t rip or rub anything off the pages, so take a soft dry cloth or antibacterial wipe to wipe down the outside.

3. Face and hands

In the same way that you don’t want to pick up germs while you fly, you don’t want to pass them along either, so it’s important to wash your face and hands before you fly. Your hands come into contact with so many things everyday, so make sure to wash them thoroughly before flying and carry hand sanitiser with you for cleanliness on the go.

The skin on your face goes through a lot when you travel. ‘Plane skin’ can be hard to avoid as the dry, low air pressure of the plane can dehydrate your skin and cause breakouts and irritation. To avoid this, make sure to look after your skin when you land and during the flight – it might look strange to wear a face mask or complete your 18-step skincare routine on the plane, but your skin will thank you!

(Image credit: PeopleImages / Collection: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

4. Suitcase and handbag

The amount of germs that your suitcase and handbag can harbour is quite disgusting, so before you pack your best carry-on luggage , take the time to clean it. Wipe down the outside of your handbag and the handle of your suitcase to get rid of any external bacteria it may have picked up by being sat on the floor or table. It’s also important to clean out the interior of your bag to get rid of any rubbish and crumbs from the pockets, and this gives you a chance to clean your wallet, too.

5. Chargers

While you might not think chargers can get dirty, you’d be surprised by how much dirt they can accumulate. From which bag you put them in to the different outlets and hotel rooms you’ve stuck them into, your charger will come into contact with tons of bacteria, so again – give it a quick wipe before you take it with you and before you use it.

6. Toiletry case

If you use the same toiletry case when you travel, the bag will have picked up grime and dirt, like moisturiser leaks, makeup spills and more. While you give your toiletry bag a quick wash, make sure to focus on your electric toothbrush case, as the brush head comes into contact with your mouth and can transfer viruses directly to you if it’s dirty. Before you pack your toothbrush, clean it with warm water to remove toothpaste residue, and keep the brush head cap to protect the bristles while you travel.

When you get on the plane

7. Plane seat

It completely depends how often your flight is cleaned, so to err on the side of caution, you should clean your plane seat before you settle in for the long haul – no pun intended. Despite regular cleaning, plane seats can still hold a lot of bacteria and germs so it’s a good idea to wipe down the seat, arms and head rest of your chair to avoid picking up any viruses while you fly to your destination.

(Image credit: Hanson Lu / Unsplash)

8. Tray table

Whether you use it to rest your book, or you have multiple meals off of it, the tray table can get extremely dirty overtime. If you’re eating while on your flight, it’s especially important to clean the tray table before you use it, so hang on to those antibacterial wipes and give it a quick once over before you tuck into your meal.

9. Travel pillow