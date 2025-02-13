Netflix and chilli – streaming service opens its first themed restaurant

Quick Summary Netflix has opened a themed restaurant in Las Vegas, serving food and drink inspired by popular Netflix shows. Netflix Bites is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a number of cleverly-named dishes on its menu, like "Red Bite, Green Bite".

If you thought you'd seen it all, you haven't. In what is certainly surprising news, streaming giant Netflix has opened up a restaurant, taking inspiration from some of its most popular shows.

Netflix Bites – as it is aptly named – has opened in MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, because if you're going to open a restaurant with something a little different, that's the city to do it in. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the menu has everything from sandwiches and burgers to salads and desserts, all taking some inspiration from popular Netflix shows.

What's on the menu at Netflix Bites?

We've had a look at the menu, and we won't lie, Red Bite, Green Bite really made us laugh. Of course, if you haven't watched Squid Games, that'll be lost on you, but if you have, there's a good chance it would be enough to make you visit.

Red Bite, Green Bite, is described as "a challenge from the Front Man – spin the wheel to decide your fate – featuring fried chicken and dipping sauces".

The Dessert is Lava meanwhile, is a play on the show The Floor is Lava and it "features a chocolate molten lava cake with a strawberry ganache centre and a scoop of buttermilk ice cream hidden under the mountain".

Then you have La Casa De La Sangria from Money Heist, which is "a Spanish-style sangria topped with your very own gold bar and mint leaves, served inside a lockbox". There's also Bridgerton-inspired afternoon tea.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix / MGM Grand) (Image credit: Netflix / MGM Grand) (Image credit: Netflix / MGM Grand) (Image credit: Netflix / MGM Grand) (Image credit: Netflix / MGM Grand) (Image credit: Netflix / MGM Grand)

As reported by Yahoo, Netflix Consumer Products vice-president Josh Simon said: "Netflix Bites is a new way to experience fan-favourite movies and shows – when our fans find a show they like, they don't just want to love it – they want to live it."

Netflix will also hope that they'll want to eat it too.

Meanwhile, MGM food and beverage vice-president James McBride added: "I'm excited to bring the Netflix Bites experience to MGM Grand, where we're merging on-screen moments with real-life, immersive entertainment.

"From a Bridgerton-inspired tea service to the challenge of Red Bite, Green Bite, every dish is designed to transport guests to their favourite Netflix stories."

The Netflix Bites restaurant is open now for walk-in guests and will accept reservations from 20 February 2025.