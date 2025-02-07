3 Netflix shows you should only watch on a big screen TV

How many times have you found yourself watching a show on your mobile phone but wished you'd saved it for a bigger screen? We have. Often.

With the growth of mobile tech, how we watch television has changed dramatically. Streaming services have been quick to expand to every screen possible, and there's a large selection of viewers who prefer to stream shows on their portable devices. And that's great – but sometimes things can look much better when viewed at home.

There are some shows that are simply so bold, lavish, and beautifully they deserve to be seen on the biggest screen possible – either on a big screen TV or even via a projector.

Here are three examples of Netflix shows that really should be viewed on something more than a phone.

Arcane | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Arcane

Based on characters and scenarios from the incredibly popular League Of Legends games, Arcane came out of nowhere in 2021 and absolutely blew people away. Its mature story and beautiful visual style is matched by stunning performances from its voice cast.

You don't need to be a fan of the franchise neither – it stands alone as something magical.

The animated show is quite simply outstanding in every way, featuring a truly immersive world and possibly the most beautiful art direction we have ever seen.

It breaks boundaries too, bringing the series into the mainstream, and absolutely should be seen on the biggest screen possible.

That's the least the art style deserves.

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE Official Trailer (2018) Netflix, Horror Movie - YouTube Watch On

The Haunting of Hill House

Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting Of Hill House is a simple story made into something amazing because of the skill and attention to detail of its creator.

The old trope of the spooky and haunted house is stretched into a decades-long family drama, in which siblings find themselves drawn back to the eponymous home after a death in the family forces them to seek closure and answers.

The main thing about Hill House is its production design and hidden detail. In almost every scene there are aspects designed to terrify, hidden ghosts, foreshadowing, plot clues., and tiny details that are left for us to find and assemble. Watching this on a small screen would in many ways mean you miss out.

It's a beautifully crafted series, too. The cinematography is stunning, sound design perfect, and due to this, the audience is kept in a state of unease throughout the episodes.

Don't deny yourself the experience, watch it on the biggest screen possible... in the dark and with the volume up.

THE WITCHER | MAIN TRAILER | NETFLIX - YouTube Watch On

The Witcher

Henry Cavill is simply a man meant to be viewed in full 4K on a huge screen.

The "king of the nerds" should not be viewed purely on a phone screen and his work in The Witcher is proof enough.

A sprawling, lavish fantasy series based on a hugely successful collection of novels (much like the video game series), The Witcher takes full advantage of a huge budget, great production values, and a star studded cast. There's great use of CGI, as well as in-camera and practical effects, while the production design rivals any Hollywood cinema release. In short, it looks and sounds great, and is an absolute blast.

With something this wide in its scope and ambition, it absolutely deserves to be viewed on a big screen, with a great sound system, to boot.

Cavill and his beautiful face deserve it.