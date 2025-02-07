3 Netflix shows you should only watch on a big screen TV
Some programmes are so visually great that you need to watch them on the biggest TV possible
How many times have you found yourself watching a show on your mobile phone but wished you'd saved it for a bigger screen? We have. Often.
With the growth of mobile tech, how we watch television has changed dramatically. Streaming services have been quick to expand to every screen possible, and there's a large selection of viewers who prefer to stream shows on their portable devices. And that's great – but sometimes things can look much better when viewed at home.
There are some shows that are simply so bold, lavish, and beautifully they deserve to be seen on the biggest screen possible – either on a big screen TV or even via a projector.
Here are three examples of Netflix shows that really should be viewed on something more than a phone.
Arcane
Based on characters and scenarios from the incredibly popular League Of Legends games, Arcane came out of nowhere in 2021 and absolutely blew people away. Its mature story and beautiful visual style is matched by stunning performances from its voice cast.
You don't need to be a fan of the franchise neither – it stands alone as something magical.
The animated show is quite simply outstanding in every way, featuring a truly immersive world and possibly the most beautiful art direction we have ever seen.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It breaks boundaries too, bringing the series into the mainstream, and absolutely should be seen on the biggest screen possible.
That's the least the art style deserves.
The Haunting of Hill House
Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting Of Hill House is a simple story made into something amazing because of the skill and attention to detail of its creator.
The old trope of the spooky and haunted house is stretched into a decades-long family drama, in which siblings find themselves drawn back to the eponymous home after a death in the family forces them to seek closure and answers.
The main thing about Hill House is its production design and hidden detail. In almost every scene there are aspects designed to terrify, hidden ghosts, foreshadowing, plot clues., and tiny details that are left for us to find and assemble. Watching this on a small screen would in many ways mean you miss out.
It's a beautifully crafted series, too. The cinematography is stunning, sound design perfect, and due to this, the audience is kept in a state of unease throughout the episodes.
Don't deny yourself the experience, watch it on the biggest screen possible... in the dark and with the volume up.
The Witcher
Henry Cavill is simply a man meant to be viewed in full 4K on a huge screen.
The "king of the nerds" should not be viewed purely on a phone screen and his work in The Witcher is proof enough.
A sprawling, lavish fantasy series based on a hugely successful collection of novels (much like the video game series), The Witcher takes full advantage of a huge budget, great production values, and a star studded cast. There's great use of CGI, as well as in-camera and practical effects, while the production design rivals any Hollywood cinema release. In short, it looks and sounds great, and is an absolute blast.
With something this wide in its scope and ambition, it absolutely deserves to be viewed on a big screen, with a great sound system, to boot.
Cavill and his beautiful face deserve it.
Liverpool lad, mid-life crisis survivor, writer of short fiction, screenplays, articles, reviews and opinion pieces. Brian is totally in love with cinema in all its many forms. He writes for websites, blogs and published magazines, including Screen Rant, IGN and Purple Revolver in the constant hope it will help him avoid getting a real grown-up job. In his free time, he's a gym obsessive and previously good guitarist.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
We’re launching commenting on T3 – here’s how to join the conversation
You can now comment on your favourite T3 stories and features
By T3.com Published
-
Nothing Phone (3a) could be joined by an all-new product from the brand
There could be more than just a new Nothing phone coming next month
By Chris Hall Published
-
I think this might be Netflix's most emotional trailer ever
Cobra Kai's ending is going to be huge
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's unreal new sci-fi movie gets a dreamy sneak peek
The Electric State looks high-budget and intriguing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's newest stunning thriller is almost here, and it looks so tense
Apple Cider Vinegar is finally about to stream
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
I'm more than a little overwhelmed by Netflix's latest huge trailer
There's too much content!
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
Netflix in February: 5 top movies and shows coming to the streamer
These shows and movies are massive additions
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix gets a hidden feature update that makes life so much simpler
This new feature is especially great if you watch on your phone or tablet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Netflix's new rom-com will come out for Valentine's Day, and it looks perfect
La Dolce Villa offers up some low-stakes fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new thriller looks incredibly timely in latest impressive trailer
Zero Day gets more relevant with every trailer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published