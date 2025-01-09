You could be watching 4K HDR movies on future flights

Quick Summary Delta is rolling out 4K HDR OLED screens with Bluetooth connectivity for all travel classes from 2026. Its SkyMiles customers will also get access to YouTube Premium and Music while onboard, starting this year.

The seatback entertainment screens on planes aren’t exactly great – small, low resolution, with terrible contrast and colour profiles. However, US airline Delta is about to change that with brand new screens set to be fitted in its aircraft.

The move, announced during CES 2025 in Las Vegas, will see Delta install 4K HDR OLED displays in its planes, significantly improving the in-flight entertainment experience for passengers.

(Image credit: Delta)

Delta has confirmed these dazzling new displays will be installed in all seat classes, meaning those in economy will be able to enjoy the same viewing clarity as those in business and first.

And the good news doesn’t stop there, as 9to5Google reports, these new OLED displays will arrive alongside Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to pair your own pair of wireless headphones to the in-flight entertainment system – finally allowing you to do away with the terrible pairs airlines hand out.

Sounds like the ideal excuse to treat yourself to a pair of the best headphones for travel.

Onboard storage is also being upped to 96TB, allowing Delta to offer a wider range of 4K-quality content on flights with the next-generation Delta Sync seatback experience.

Both Bluetooth functionality and 4K displays are available from some airlines on select planes and in select cabins already – including Delta – but this announcement shows the intent to upgrade an enhanced viewing experience to more passengers on more flights.

YouTube Premium and Music for select passengers

Delta also announced a new partnership with YouTube, bringing the latter's video and music streaming services to setback entertainment screens.

For passengers signed up to Delta’s SkyMiles loyalty scheme, there’s an added bonus in store as you’ll be able to access YouTube Premium (no ads) and YouTube Music for free during your flight.

Delta also revealed it's working to upgrade Wi-Fi connectivity across its fleet, which will be welcome news to frequent flyers who rely on a stable connection to work (or relax) while in the air.

While Delta will start installing the 4K HDR OLED displays in planes from 2026, SkyMiles customers will be able to enjoy YouTube Premium and Music from later this year.