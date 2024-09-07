Expert reveals why this popular kitchen tool could be ruining your cooking

Whether you like cooking or not, it's very easy to stock your kitchen with the best saucepan sets and best chef's knives. However, knowing what to do with them can be a completely different story. Most of us just get stuck into using our cooking equipment without a second thought, but recent advice has suggested there's one specific tool that needs extra attention.

Plumbworld, a leading bathroom and kitchen expert, has explained that non-stick cookware might be undermining the quality of your cooking in subtle but significant ways. From reducing flavour development to limiting the versatility of your culinary techniques, your non-stick saucepans and frying pans might be doing more harm then they're worth.

Keep reading to find out the five potential downsides to using non-stick cookware, and how you can make more informed choices in the kitchen.

1. Inadequate browning and searing

Non-stick pans are designed to prevent food from sticking, which is ideal for delicate items like eggs and pancakes. However, this non-stick surface can hinder the development of the Maillard reaction – a process that creates deep, rich flavours through browning.

As a result, meats and vegetables cooked in non-stick pans may not achieve the same level of flavour and texture as those cooked in stainless steel or cast iron, where the food can stick slightly, allowing for better browning and searing.

2. Lower heat tolerance

Non-stick coatings typically have a lower heat tolerance, generally around 260°C. Exceeding this temperature can cause the coating to break down, potentially releasing harmful fumes and degrading the pan's performance. This makes non-stick pans less suitable for high-heat cooking methods like stir-frying or oven roasting, which can limit the range of dishes you can effectively prepare with them.

3. Shorter lifespan

The non-stick coating on these pans can wear out over time, especially if exposed to scratches from metal utensils or repeated cycles of high heat. As the coating deteriorates, food may start sticking to the pan, reducing its effectiveness and requiring replacement sooner than other types of cookware like stainless steel or cast iron. This can result in an ongoing expense for maintaining a functional kitchen.

4. Potential health risks

Modern non-stick coatings, such as PTFE (commonly known as Teflon), are generally safe when used according to the manufacturer’s guidelines. However, if a non-stick pan is overheated, the coating can break down and release fumes that may be harmful if inhaled.

Whilst concerns over chemicals like PFOA have been largely addressed with safer alternatives, the risk of exposure to harmful fumes remains a consideration when using non-stick cookware improperly.

5. Reduced versatility

Non-stick pans excel at cooking specific types of food, but they are less versatile than other types of cookware. Their lower heat tolerance means they’re not suitable for high-heat cooking methods, and the non-stick surface doesn’t allow for the development of fond – the caramelised bits that add depth to sauces and gravies. This can limit your ability to prepare certain dishes, making it necessary to rely on multiple types of cookware for different tasks.

A spokesperson from Plumbworld has shared their advice on how to improve cooking results:

"To improve your results with high-heat cooking, consider investing in a good-quality stainless steel or cast iron pan, which can handle higher temperatures and help you achieve better browning and flavour development.

When using non-stick pans, always stick to plastic or wooden utensils to avoid scratching the surface, which can prolong the pan's usability.

Finally, keep an eye on your cooking temperature – staying within the recommended heat limits not only protects your health by avoiding harmful fumes but also helps maintain the quality of your cookware for longer. By using the right tool for the job, you'll not only enhance the taste and texture of your food but also avoid unnecessary expenses on frequent pan replacements.”

Read our advice on how to care for non-stick pans for more information.