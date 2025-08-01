This luxury De'Longhi coffee machine has over £600 off – but be quick!

You might not realise it, but your weekly takeaway coffees are much more expensive than you might think. Takeaway coffee prices have skyrocketed in the past few years, so a handy way to keep those costs down is by making your own coffee at home.

While the first initial purchase of a best bean to cup coffee machine is expensive, you more than get your money's worth overtime. But it’s always nice to get a deal here and there, and I’ve found a great discount on De’Longhi’s luxury coffee machine, the De’Longhi Primadonna Soul.

Shop the De’Longhi Primadonna Soul deal

Originally priced at £1,379.99, the De’Longhi Primadonna Soul is now £749 at Amazon, saving you £630.99 on this premium automatic bean to cup coffee machine.

The De’Longhi Primadonna Soul takes you through the entire coffee making process, including grinding and tamping the beans, and frothing the milk. As an automatic machine, the De’Longhi Primadonna Soul does most of the hard jobs for you – all you have to do is tap the touchscreen.

De’Longhi Primadonna Soul: was £1,379.99 now £749 at Amazon Save £630.99 on the De’Longhi Primadonna Soul at Amazon. Using Bean Adapt technology, the De’Longhi Primadonna Soul adjusts the bean’s grind, dose and temperature depending on the coffee you’re making. It has 21 recipes to choose from, including iced options, and you can perfect your latte art with its LatteCrema system.

Despite the over £600 price cut, the De’Longhi Primadonna Soul is still quite expensive, but Amazon has also cut prices on its other coffee machines, including the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo.

Now just £429, the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo is a more modern looking bean to cup or espresso machine, with its bean hopper, portafilter, and milk wand. It has a stunning stainless steel design, and can be completely customised to your tastes.