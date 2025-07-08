Ninja’s weirdest looking air fryer is the cheapest it’s ever been in Prime Day deal
The best Prime Day deals are officially live – and I’ve found the best deal on Ninja’s weirdest looking air fryer that you won’t want to miss.
The Ninja Crispi, the most portable air fryer on the market, is the cheapest it’s ever been in the Prime Day sale. With a 31% discount, the Ninja Crispi is down to under £130, and given that it only launched a couple of months ago, this is a saving you’ll want to treat yourself to.
Originally priced at £179.99, the Ninja Crispi is now just £124 at Amazon, saving you 31% on this premium, portable air fryer for Prime Day.
As T3’s Home Editor, I know a thing or two about the best air fryers, and even more about how to get a genuinely good saving on one. I’ve checked my favourite price checking tool, CamelCamelCamel, and it says that the Ninja Crispi is the cheapest it’s ever been – here’s everything you need to know about the air fryer.
Get 31% off the Ninja Crispi in the Prime Day sale. This portable air fryer has a 3.8-litre capacity, and comes with two glass containers that you use to cook and transport your food. The main pod is compact and easy to travel with, so you can take the entire air fryer with you from the office to the park.
The Ninja Crispi has one of the weirdest air fryer designs I’ve ever seen, but in true Ninja style, it’s done that for a very good reason. How it works is the main power pod clips onto your glass container and plugs into an outlet so you can cook your food on any countertop or surface.
It has four functions to choose from – air fry, roast, recrisp and keep warm. The Ninja Crispi uses little to no oil to crisp up your food, and while it has a small-ish capacity, it can make food for up to six people. It also comes with two crisper plates so you can divide the container into layers to make even more food – see our Ninja Crispi review for more details.
