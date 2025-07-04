9 best air fryer deals in the Prime Day sale – from Ninja, Philips, Tower and more
I test air fryers for a living, and these are the ones you should buy during Prime Day
The Amazon Prime Day sale is coming up next week, but now is the perfect time to save extra money on a new air fryer.
The best air fryers have taken over the kitchen, replacing ovens and multi-cookers as the most commonly used appliance. They’re quick, easy to use, and make delicious food using little to no oil.
As they’ve gotten more and more popular, air fryers have grown in size, baskets and price, and during Prime Day, you can get discounts on single and dual air fryers, and a selection of handy accessories.
I’ve covered Prime Day for four years on T3, so I know how to find the best deals on air fryers that are actually worth your money – and I’ve rounded up the best nine air fryer deals you should buy now.
The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer is now under £100 for Prime Day. This air fryer has an 8.3-litre capacity and can make up to six portions of food at a time. It has eight functions to play with, including air fry, bake, roast and more.
Ninja’s strangest looking air fryer, the Crispi is now 31% off at Amazon. This portable air fryer comes with two glass containers which the main pod attaches to, to cook your food on the go. It’s a must-have air fryer for your desk and in the office.
Get 44% off the Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series in this Prime Day deal. This dual air fryer has 10 presets and two baskets which can cook multiple meals at a time. It’s quick, powerful and easy to use, and clean, too!
Get the Tower T17102 Vortx Vizion Dual Air Fryer for just £89 in this early Prime Day deal. It has two baskets with clear windows so you can check in on your food’s progress without having to open the drawers or disrupt your cooking.
Save £70 on the Instant Pot Versazone Dual Air Fryer at Amazon. This large air fryer has an 8.5-litre capacity that can be used as a single basket or a dual zone model using the divide. It has eight functions, and easy touch and dial controls.
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is now under £170 in this Prime Day deal. This 7.6-litre air fryer can cook six portions, and has six programmes to play with. It can even dehydrate!
The Tower T17021 Air Fryer is now just £41.44 for Prime Day. This single basket air fryer might look small but it’s a family-sized air fryer that can make multiple portions for large families and meal prepping.
Get 35% off the Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer at Amazon. This 11-litre air fryer comes with a large mesh tray to cook more portions of food – although it already serves 10 people and portions in one go!
The COSORI Air Fryer TurboBlaze is now under £130 in this Amazon sale. This 6-litre air fryer reaches up to 230℃ in minutes, and has five fan speeds and nine programmes. It also comes with a recipe book that has over 110 recipes to experiment with.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
