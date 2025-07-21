Bosch shocks everyone by launching its first-ever air fryer

QUICK SUMMARY Bosch has launched its first air fryer, the Bosch Series 6 Air Fryer. It has a large 7.2-litre capacity, seven pre-set programmes, and it’s under £100.

Bosch has truly shocked its fans by launching its first ever air fryer. Better known as the brains behind drills and other tools, Bosch has just debuted the Bosch Series 6 Air Fryer, a 7.2-litre air fryer that’s quick, affordable and versatile – here’s everything you need to know.

When you think of the best air fryers , chances are the manufacturer ‘Bosch’ doesn’t immediately come to your mind. Instead, Ninja, Philips and Tower are better known for their range of mini convection ovens, while Bosch is typically in the DIY game – although the brand does have a selection of kitchen appliances to choose from.

Now, Bosch has joined the competitive air fryer market with the introduction of the Bosch Series 6 Air Fryer, the brand’s first ever air fryer. Bosch has definitely taken inspiration from the likes of Ninja and Tefal, with its basket design and touchscreen controls, and it promises an exceptional performance.

Starting with size, the Bosch Series 6 Air Fryer is quite compact considering it offers a huge 7.2-litres of capacity. It can easily cook for up to five people at a time and can also be used for meal prepping. Bosch also states that it uses 95% less oil while cooking for healthier meals, and it doesn’t require preheating, either.

(Image credit: Bosch)

The Bosch Series 6 Air Fryer has seven built-in pre-set programmes to choose from, including meat, poultry, fish, vegetables, chips, pastries, bread and Keep Warm which ensures your food stays at the right temperature while you finish cooking the rest of your meal.

The touch controls of the Bosch Series 6 Air Fryer are at the top of the device, and are easy to customise in terms of time, temperature and function. It also has a ‘shake alarm’ that beeps at you so you can move the food around the basket to ensure even cooking.

For even more capacity, the Bosch Series 6 Air Fryer comes with a grilling set that includes trays and skewers so you can double up on your cooking space. The set, basket and inner grid are also removable so you can quickly clean your air fryer , and it’s dishwasher safe.

