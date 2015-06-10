Leica Q hands-on: a new compact camera packed with tech (and a full-frame sensor)

Previous Next 1/6

Introduction

In thepastyou'd be forgiven for calling Leica too traditional. Despite being a well-known manufacturer, they were slow to adopt technology(the company didn't produce a digital flagship until 2006).

That's not necessarily a bad thing -- the company has always carved their own way -- but with the brand-new Leica Q, they've jumped head first into the 21st Century.

The Q is a compact digital camera, it features a fixed 28mm lens, and a full-frame 24-megapixel sensor. It also packs NFC, Wi-Fi and a fully automatic mode.

It's an interesting camera for the brand, and seems to hit the sweet spot for enthusiast shooters (who want both automatic and fully manual controls).

T3 went hands-on with the premium snapper this afternoon, and these are our first impressions.