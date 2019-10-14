Best weight lifting belt 2019: the strongest lifting belts for all your deadlift and squat PR attempts

We all love deadlifts here at T3. But as great of an exercise as the King of Lifts is, it is also the one that puts your body under a lot of stress, especially in the lower back area, so using a weight lifting belt is strongly recommended. Even better, we rounded up the best weight lifting belts that can support you (and your back) on the journey to get stronger.

Probably not the first workout gear you will get, weight lifting belts are used by people who work with heavier weights either in commercial gym or in their home gym. If it's the latter you're building, though, make sure you get all the other essentials too: like a decent pair of dumbbells, a weight lifting bench, maybe a kettlebell or two, a pull up bar and even a barbell, especially if you are trying to build strength. An ab roller wouldn't hurt either.

A powerlifting essential, weight lifting belts come in many shapes and sizes. But which one should you get? Is one type better than the other? What even is a double prong? Let's find the best weight lifting belt for your needs.

How to choose the right weight lifting belt?

There are a few things you need to consider before buying a weight lifting belt.

Firstly, materials: the most popular versions are made out of either leather or neoprene. Leather belts tend to be more rigid as well as being sturdy, offering ample amount of lumbar support for even heavier lifts. On the other hand, neoprene belts are more flexible and lighter, fit in your bag better and mould to your body shape more.

Weight lifting belts also come in either 4-inch or 6-inch sizes. This doesn't mean the length of the belt but the width of the middle area of the belt where it supports your back. The 6-inch variety provides more support whilst the 4-inch version restrict your movement less.

Talking about sizes: although weight lifting belts use the same sizing names as other items of clothing (small-medium-large and so on), they aren't the same size as said clothes. So, of you buy medium t-shirts, a medium weight lifting belt might be too small for you. Always check the sizing guides before you buy one to avoid disappointment and the hassle of returning and replacing your belt with the retailer.

There are also different fastening methods you can choose from. Some weight lifting belts use quick release buckles that can be fastened and unfastened with one hand and other belts have heavy duty double-pronged buckles.

The neoprene ones most usually use a quick-release fastener whilst the leather belts use pronged-buckles. In theory, the double pronged leather bands are the strongest, but saying this, weight lifting belts don't have to hold actual weights, they 'only' have to support your back and abdomen when you lift (or squat). So, having a tensile strength that can hold a small truck might not be all that useful. For added peace of mind, though, you can always get a really strong belt.

The best weight lifting belts, in order



(Image credit: Best Gear)

1. Beast Gear PowerBelt Double-pronged leather belt for all your deadlift PR attempts Specifications Material: Nubuck leather Size: 4 inches Sizes: Small-Large (25"-46") Thickness: 10 mm Reasons to buy + Super durable + Perfect balance between support and mobility Reasons to avoid - Bit on a large side Check Walmart

The Beast Gear PowerBelt is one of the best rated weight lifting belts both on Amazon and on Beast Gear's own website. This is due to the quality materials used for the belt as well as the manufacturing process that makes this belt not only extra supportive but also long lasting too.

The PowerBelt is 10 mm thick, giving your lower back ample amount of support whilst also being 4" wide all the way around, so slim enough so it won't restrict your movement.

The main material of the belt is 100% cowhide leather, held together by heavy duty stitching and supported by stainless steel buckle and rivets. The PowerBelt will most likely last longer than your habit to frequent the gym, but even if it won't, you can include it in your will because it will definitely outlast you. Well, probably.

(Image credit: Gunsmith Fitness)

2. Gunsmith Fitness Shibusa Belt A weight lifting belt with all the options Specifications Material: Leather Size: 4/6 inches Sizes: Small-x Large (25"-46") Thickness: 6/7 mm or 10 mm Reasons to buy + Looks and feels good + Loads of options to choose from Check Walmart

According to Gunsmith Fitness, the Shibusa range refers to 'simple, subtle and unobtrusive beauty'. Indeed, the vegetable tanned leather of the Shibusa weight lifting belt does look handsome.

Not only good-looking, the Shibusa weight lifting belt is also durable and comes with a lot of options to choose from, including two different widths (4" and 6") and either double pronged buckle (Olympic belts) or powerlifting lever closure/single pronged (powerlifting belts).

The two Olympic variety are thinner, between 6-7 mm thick, making them more flexible without losing out on the support of a leather belt. the powerlifting belts are 10 mm thick for extra support.

They also have ample amount of cushioning around the lumbar area, although as with any belt, if you have any lower back issues, you should definitely consult your doctor first before endeavouring on heavy weight lifting sessions.

(Image credit: AQF Fitness)

3. AQF Weight Neoprene Lifting Belt Ergonomic neoprene belt for extreme comfort Specifications Material: Neoprene Size: 6 inches Sizes: Small-X Large (27"-41") Thickness: N/A Reasons to buy + Light and flexible + Ergonomic + Multi-functional Reasons to avoid - Not enough support for really heavy lifts Check Walmart

The AQF Weight Neoprene Lifting Belt is not only ideal for squats and deadlifts, due to it's flexible form factor, it's also a great accessory to move around furniture. 🙌

AQF states that the belt "widens at the front and back to promote proper posture, comfort and improve lifting technique". It sure does look like an ergonomic piece, with inward and upward curves supporting your body in various areas.

The AQF Weight Neoprene Lifting Belt also comes with a quick release hoop and loop closure system which can even be operated using one hand only.

You can also choose from three colour options: black, green or grey, to further personalise your belt (and to match your workout gear).

(Image credit: RDX)

4. RDX Powerlifting Belt A belt with a strength of a strongman Specifications Material: Nubuck leather Size: 4 inches Sizes: Small-X Large (28"-44") Thickness: 10 mm Reasons to buy + Very strong + Powerlifting lever closure Reasons to avoid - Rigid Check Walmart

The benefits of the RDX Powerlifting Belt is pretty straightforward: it is a heavy-duty belt made out of quality materials and using industrial grade stitching and a rust-proof steel lever clasp closure. Can't get much secure than this.

This oil-tanned belt also looks the part, no wonder strongmen often choose it as their go to support accessory. Let it be a log lift, a deadlift a squat or even a yoke lift, the RDX Powerlifting Belt will increases spine and core stability.

(Image credit: Mytra Fitness)

6. Mytra Fusion Specifications Material: Nappa cow grain leather Size: 6 inches Sizes: Small-X Large (24"-38") Thickness: N/A Reasons to buy + Classic look + Reasonably-priced Check Walmart

The Mytra fusion uses a surprising amount of tech, considering that it is 'only' a weight lifting belt and not a triathlon bike.

For example, the WZX-Core padding offers extended protection to the lumber and spinal area whilst special FRG-Back Rest technology enhances the comfort level of the spine and vertebral column to the maximum during the lifting and workout sessions.

The steel double pronged buckle system is plenty secure enough for most lifts you might ever attempt in the gym, let alone home.

The Fusion Mytra is a 6-inch belt, meaning it is suited for people who reuire a lot of support in the lower back area. Not to mention it looks pretty cool, though.