12 tequilas for celebrating Cinco de Mayo

The 5th May is Cinco de Mayo, an annual holiday that celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862. The day is typically marked by parades, dancing, music, food and drink… and the latter is what we’re discussing today.

As the national drink of Mexico, it only seems right to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style with tequila. Whether you drink it neat or like it in a cocktail, we’ve rounded up the best tequilas for the occasion, including Añejo, Blanco, Mezcal and Reposado top picks.

Best Blanco Tequila

Blanco tequila is clear, unaged and tequila in its purest form. Also called silver or white, Blanco tequila is bottled immediately after being distilled and has an intense agave flavour. This type of tequila is most commonly used for making cocktails like margaritas.

(opens in new tab) 123 UNO Organic Blanco Tequila Visit Site (opens in new tab) 123 UNO Organic (£57.79) is a delicious blanco tequila which is great for both sipping and mixing in cocktails. This blanco tequila is made from 10-year-old agave plants that are cooked slowly for 2 days in stone ovens before the juice is double-distilled. 123 UNO Organic Blanco Tequila has flavours of citrus, agave and black pepper and is clean and smooth on the palate. Buy 123 UNO Organic Blanco Tequila at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) PATRÓN Silver Premium Tequila Visit Site (opens in new tab) PATRÓN is a well known name in the tequila industry, and its Silver Premium Tequila (£43.95) is the best quality tequila on the market, in terms of price and flavour. Produced from handpicked blue weber agave and distilled in copper stills, PATRÓN Silver has notes of pineapple, vanilla and pepper, so it’s both sweet and spicy. The bottle is also pretty looking too. Buy PATRÓN Silver Premium Tequila at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cazcabel Blanco Tequila If you want to make a Margarita or Paloma, Cazcabel Blanco Tequila (£24.99) is the best mixing tequila to choose. This tequila has an affordable price and a light flavour, making it perfect to be mixed with other alcohols, soft drinks and fruit juice. Made from earthy agave, this fresh tequila is well balanced with zesty and peppery flavours. Buy Cazcabel Blanco Tequila at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Añejo Tequila

Añejo tequila is aged for 1-3 years in oak barrels. This ageing process, which is the longest out of the other types of tequila, is what gives Añejo its dark amber colour and richer flavour. Añejo is best for sipping rather than mixing.

Best Reposado Tequila

Reposado tequila is aged between 2-12 months in either oak barrels or steel tanks. Different wood barrels are used in the ageing process like American or French oak, and some Reposado tequilas are left to age in used whisky, cognac or bourbon barrels. This ageing gives Reposado tequila a golden colour and a mix of agave and woody flavours, which should be drunk neat.

Best Mezcal Tequila

Rather than being made from blue agave like the other tequila, mezcal is made from a wide variety of agave, like espadín, tobalá, and tepeztate. When the agave is cooked for mezcal, it’s roasted in an underground pit covered with hot rocks for days before being distilled in clay pots. Mezcal has a smokey flavour and can be drunk on its own or used in cocktails.