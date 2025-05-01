Dyson's best-selling tower fan has had a price cut in this limited-time sale

published
If you've been clinging to sanity through this week’s sweltering heat, you're definitely not alone. We Brits were caught off guard as temperatures began to soar across the UK on Monday, and it looks like it isn’t going anywhere just yet

Unsurprisingly, demand for the best fans and best portable air conditioners has surged – and retailers have responded by slashing prices on some of the season’s most sought-after cooling devices.

One standout offer comes from Dyson after the brand knocked £80 off its popular Cool AM07 Tower Fan, now priced at just £269.99 – the lowest it’s been in ages.

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan
Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan: was £349.99 now £269.99 at Dyson UK

The Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan delivers a powerful, consistent breeze for personal cooling – and with £60 off, there’s never been a better time to buy.

We reviewed the Dyson Cool AM07 last year and gave it a solid four stars. Whilst Derek found it a touch noisy, he praised its sleek design and oscillation performance, noting that it “projects an impressively smooth ray of cooling air all around the room.”

Like all Dyson bladeless fans, the AM07 uses Air Multiplier technology to amplify surrounding air, delivering a powerful stream of uninterrupted airflow. It also comes with a remote control for easy adjustments and a sleep timer that lets you schedule automatic shut-off.

Looking for a more recent product? Check out's Shark's brand new TurboBlade fan – it's completely bladeless as well.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

