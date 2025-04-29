I just found my favourite smart fan reduced on Amazon – just in time for the May heatwave
What a fan-tastic deal
I think we can all agree that there’s nothing quite like a warm summer’s day in England, and if there’s one thing us Brits are great at, it’s never letting it go unappreciated. So, you can imagine how exciting it is to hear that this heatwave is sticking around – well, at least for a week or so.
Personally, I take great pleasure in breaking out one of the best fans around as soon as the temperature rises. If you’re wondering which model I swear by, I’ve got some good news.
The Dreo CF714S Air Circulator has been my absolute favourite fan ever since I reviewed it back in 2023. I fell in love with its smart features and sleek design – and don’t even get me started on the incredible cooling power. So when I spotted it reduced on Amazon this week, I knew I had to share the news.
The Dreo CF714S has had a 15% price drop on Amazon, and considering it rarely goes on sale, that’s pretty impressive. Take a look below!
The CF714S Air Circulator is rarely in the sales, so grab it for 15% off whilst you still can.
Dreo recently announced that more of its products are becoming available in the UK as well as the US. I actually have the US version of the CF714S, but one of the best travel adapters has worked wonders for me.
Enjoy your new fan if you decide to grab one – and let me know if you do!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.