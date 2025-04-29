I just found my favourite smart fan reduced on Amazon – just in time for the May heatwave

I think we can all agree that there’s nothing quite like a warm summer’s day in England, and if there’s one thing us Brits are great at, it’s never letting it go unappreciated. So, you can imagine how exciting it is to hear that this heatwave is sticking around – well, at least for a week or so.

Personally, I take great pleasure in breaking out one of the best fans around as soon as the temperature rises. If you’re wondering which model I swear by, I’ve got some good news.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The Dreo CF714S Air Circulator has been my absolute favourite fan ever since I reviewed it back in 2023. I fell in love with its smart features and sleek design – and don’t even get me started on the incredible cooling power. So when I spotted it reduced on Amazon this week, I knew I had to share the news.

The Dreo CF714S has had a 15% price drop on Amazon, and considering it rarely goes on sale, that’s pretty impressive. Take a look below!

Dreo recently announced that more of its products are becoming available in the UK as well as the US. I actually have the US version of the CF714S, but one of the best travel adapters has worked wonders for me.

Enjoy your new fan if you decide to grab one – and let me know if you do!