Sage gives its Barista Touch Impress coffee machine a Cold Brew upgrade
Sage upgrades its best bean-to-cup coffee machine with Cold Brew technology – and I’m obsessed
QUICK SUMMARY
Sage has upgraded its Barista Touch Impress bean-to-cup coffee machine with Cold Brew and Cold Espresso technology.
Designed to make both hot and cold coffees, including iced lattes and espresso martinis, the Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Extraction will be available to buy on 1st May.
Sage has just upgraded its best bean-to-cup coffee machine with Cold Brew technology. The Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Extraction is now more versatile and customisable than before, offering both hot and cold coffee options – and I can’t wait to get my hands on it.
The Sage Barista Touch Impress came out in 2023, and since then, it has had a permanent spot in my kitchen. I gave it five stars in my Sage Barista Touch Impress review and enjoyed its stylish touchscreen interface, clever AutoMilQ settings and customisable drink settings – all features that you can still find in the new cold brew version of the machine.
Many coffee machine brands have started introducing cold brew technology to their coffee makers, including Ninja and Instant Brands, and Sage has now joined the party. Recognising the year-round demand for cold or iced coffees, Sage has debuted the new Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Extraction, which comes with Cold Brew and Cold Espresso modes.
Making iced coffee at home can be surprisingly difficult – it’s not as simple as just making a coffee with cold water, as this method produces acidic and diluted coffee rather than extracting the flavour of your coffee beans.
To combat this, Sage has developed its Cold Extraction technology that enables the Barista Touch Impress to extract flavours at lower temperatures.
As mentioned above, the Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Extraction still has the same features as the original, so if you’re looking for a high quality bean-to-cup coffee machine and you love cold brew coffee, then this is the model to go for Alternatively, Sage has also added Cold Extraction to its Oracle Jet model, too.
I used my Sage Barista Touch Impress coffee machine every morning, and it’s the easiest bean-to-cup model I’ve ever used. As an oat milk drinker, the Sage Barista Touch Impress’s AutoMilQ settings create the perfect foam for my oat milk lattes and does the same for my fiance’s regular milk flat whites, so I’m excited to see how Sage has improved it with its new Cold Brew technology – stay tuned for my upcoming review.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Extraction will be available to buy on 1st May 2025 at Sage for £1,199.95. The Sage Oracle Jet with Cold Extraction is also coming soon and will be priced at £1,699.95.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
LG’s new mini-LED TVs include a wire-free wonder
LG's 2025 Evo QNED TVs include a 100-inch model and one with LG's True Wireless connectivity
By Carrie Marshall
-
New Xbox controllers could embrace tech Google ditched years ago
Rumours abound that Microsoft will launch three new controllers, one with Cloud Gaming at its heart
By Rik Henderson
-
I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale
Get $250 off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Smeg BCC12 Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine review: a semi-automatic delight
The Smeg BCC12 looks the part, but how does it perform?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
ProCook Barista Elite review: a premium bean-to-cup coffee machine that gives Sage a run for its money
....but is it any better?
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
De'Longhi expands best-selling La Specialista range with new bean-to-cup coffee machine
Say hello to the La Specialista Touch...
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
De'Longhi unveils new on-trend colourway for best-selling coffee machine
Jade Green joins four existing shades
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
JURA’s new coffee machine is a flavoured coffee makers dream – I can’t wait to try it
JURA unveils the J10, its most versatile coffee machine yet
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Sage’s Craft coffee collection might actually help me become an expert barista
I’ve found the best accessories to help me become a coffee expert
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
This Xiaomi smart coffee machine brews coffee and froths milk simultaneously – but there’s a catch
Xiaomi claims to have made the world’s smartest coffee maker
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen