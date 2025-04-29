Sage gives its Barista Touch Impress coffee machine a Cold Brew upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Sage has upgraded its Barista Touch Impress bean-to-cup coffee machine with Cold Brew and Cold Espresso technology. Designed to make both hot and cold coffees, including iced lattes and espresso martinis, the Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Extraction will be available to buy on 1st May.

Sage has just upgraded its best bean-to-cup coffee machine with Cold Brew technology. The Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Extraction is now more versatile and customisable than before, offering both hot and cold coffee options – and I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

The Sage Barista Touch Impress came out in 2023, and since then, it has had a permanent spot in my kitchen. I gave it five stars in my Sage Barista Touch Impress review and enjoyed its stylish touchscreen interface, clever AutoMilQ settings and customisable drink settings – all features that you can still find in the new cold brew version of the machine.

Many coffee machine brands have started introducing cold brew technology to their coffee makers, including Ninja and Instant Brands, and Sage has now joined the party. Recognising the year-round demand for cold or iced coffees, Sage has debuted the new Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Extraction , which comes with Cold Brew and Cold Espresso modes.

Making iced coffee at home can be surprisingly difficult – it’s not as simple as just making a coffee with cold water, as this method produces acidic and diluted coffee rather than extracting the flavour of your coffee beans.

To combat this, Sage has developed its Cold Extraction technology that enables the Barista Touch Impress to extract flavours at lower temperatures.

(Image credit: Sage)

As mentioned above, the Sage Barista Touch Impress with Cold Extraction still has the same features as the original, so if you’re looking for a high quality bean-to-cup coffee machine and you love cold brew coffee, then this is the model to go for Alternatively, Sage has also added Cold Extraction to its Oracle Jet model, too.

I used my Sage Barista Touch Impress coffee machine every morning, and it’s the easiest bean-to-cup model I’ve ever used. As an oat milk drinker, the Sage Barista Touch Impress’s AutoMilQ settings create the perfect foam for my oat milk lattes and does the same for my fiance’s regular milk flat whites, so I’m excited to see how Sage has improved it with its new Cold Brew technology – stay tuned for my upcoming review.

