Best gym gloves 2019: weight lifting gloves to conquer any workout inside or outside the gym

What makes average gym gloves the best gym gloves? How do you pick the right one for you? Do they need to be fingerless or not? We'll try to answer all your burning questions about weight lifting gloves and also give you a list of the best gym gloves, the ones we think are the best on the market at the moment, anyway.

How do you chose the best gym gloves?

Ideally, you would like sturdy gym gloves; no one likes when their newly-purchased exercise gloves fall apart after one session.

Saying that, you don't want them to be too stiff so you can't bend your fingers. Weight lifting belts might be supporting as hell, but if you tried grabbing some weights in gloves as thick as weight lifting belts are, you would not have fun in the gym. Also, you'd drop weight a lot more, which kind of kills the point of wearing gym gloves in the first place.

In the below list, we tried including a selection of gloves that cater for different needs.

The cream of crop are the Harbinger Bioform gloves that literally mold to the shape of the bar you're holding, thanks to the heat-activated fabric in the palm area.

If you prefer full-finger gloves, you'd better go for the Bionic gloves, they are ergonomically shaped to hug your hands during workouts.

The RDX wrist support gloves come with an extra long strap to support your wrist when you push the crazy weights you do. They are also made out of extra-durable cowhide leather.

The best gym gloves, in order

1. Harbinger Bioform Gloves Perfect balance between performance and control Reasons to buy + Spider Grip is amazing + Comfortable padding + Ergonomically shaped Reasons to avoid - Steep price $44.99 View at Amazon

Heat activated BioForm clay contours to grip and absorbs impact, meaning when you grab and hold the bar, the gloves will take up the shape of the bar, making it ever so easy to hold the weights steady.

This effect is further enhanced by the SpiderGrip leather at palms for added grip and control. The BioFlex layered palm design adds some more cushioning to the already very comfortable palm area.

The Dual Closure System offers a customised fit and also support your wrist to avoid injury. This is especially useful for beginners whose form is not perfect yet.

2. Bionic PerformanceGrip Fitness Gloves Ergonomics above all Reasons to buy + Pre-rotated finger design + _Very_ comfortable

What sets the Bionic PerformanceGrip Gloves apart from all the rest? According to Bionic, they are the only glove brand on the market which has been created by a leading orthopaedic hand surgeon. How about that?

And indeed, the Anatomical Relief Pads smooth out your hands natural peaks and valleys and cut down on painful blisters. This is exactly why people wear fitness gloves so it all checks out for us!

3. RDX wrist support gloves Super tough an super rad looking gloves Reasons to buy + Extra sturdy material + Integrated long wrist support band + Fingerless design $26.99 View at Amazon

The RDX lifting gloves are made out of cowhide leather, making them durable and a worthwhile investment too.

Even the finger areas are padded to avoid any blistering. The half-finger design makes putting on and taking off the gloves super easy.

And most of all, the extra long wrist support strap keeps the gloves firmly in place while supporting the wrists during those heavy lifts.

Even the stitching is quality grade and won't let the gloves fall apart anytime soon.

4. Bear Grip Gloves Minimalist gym gloves for maximum grip Reasons to buy + Ideal for multiple sport disciplines + Good wrist support + Breathable design

A CrossFit favourite, the Bear Grip offers superb ventilation without compromising on grip. Say goodbye to sweaty palms and soggy hands after a strenuous workout.

Adjustable Wrist Wraps integrated into the open air gloves providing extra support during those heavy lifts and giving a secure feel.

If you prefer little to none obstruction between you and the weights but don't like blisters, choose the Bear Grip Gloves.

5. Adidas Essential Gloves As the name suggests, these gloves are essential for light training Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Flexible + Breathable Reasons to avoid - For light exercising only $15 View at Amazon

The Adidas Essential Gloves are made out of lightweight and breathable fabric with suede applied to the palm area for extreme comfort. The gloves can also be easily removed using the ring.

These are not heavy-duty lifting gloves; the Adidas Essential Gloves are more suited for lighter exercising and aerobic workouts.