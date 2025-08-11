This rugged Garmin is a fun Fenix alternative – and Blacks has just cut its price
We don’t think we’ve ever seen the Instinct 3 this cheap
Garmin’s Fenix series may be the ultimate smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts, but its models also come with a pretty large price tag. The Instinct line, however, offers a more affordable alternative; still rugged but with a less serious exterior, and packed with plenty of useful features – and the latest model, the Instinct 3, has had a price drop at Blacks.
Now, you can grab this AMOLED adventure smartwatch for just £289, down from £350. As far as we can tell, this is its lowest price we've seen since its release in January. It’s also only £110 more than the Instinct 2 (also on sale), but offers upgraded features and much longer battery life, so if you were tossing up between the two, we’d be tempted to go with the latest model.
The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED packs serious adventure features into a slick, lightweight design. With solar charging, multi-band GPS and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s the affordable alternative to the Fenix 8.
With the Instinct 3 you get many of the same features you’d find on the Fenix models, all in a more lightweight and user-friendly package. Not to mention its design far more ‘cool casual’ than serious, compared to the Fenix 8.
You’ll get to enjoy all the essentials, from solar charging, multi-band GPS, extended battery life (up to 28 days in battery power only mode or 18 days), as well as and comprehensive health and fitness tracking – which is now enhanced by a vibrant AMOLED display bringing your maps, stats, and notifications to life.
Bottom line, if you wanted a Fenix, but your bank balance was holding you back, then this is a cracking alternative; it delivers on features, functionality, and looks great – what more could you want?
