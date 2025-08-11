This Oura smart ring is now the cheapest I've ever seen it on Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing up one of the best smart rings but couldn’t quite stomach the price, it might be time to have a rethink.

One of the leader's in this space, Oura, has slashed the price of its Gen3 Heritage Smart Ring on Amazon, making it more affordable than ever.

In what I think is the cheapest I've ever seen it before, the Gen3 Heritage Smart Ring - in silver - is now just £135 on Amazon, which is a huge saving compared to its usual £249 RRP. That’s almost half off for one of the most feature-packed wearables around.

While it’s not the latest Oura Ring 4, don’t let that put you off. The Gen3 still goes above and beyond what most wrist-worn wearables can do, with true 24/7 health and fitness tracking packed into a discreet titanium band.

Save £114 Oura Ring Gen3: was £249 now £135 at Amazon The Oura Gen3 Heritage packs advanced sleep tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, activity insights, and a week-long battery into a discreet titanium ring. Normally £249, it’s now just £135 - one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. A rare chance to grab a premium smart ring for almost half price.

Why Choose Oura Ring Gen 3?

The Oura Ring Gen3 is packed with health-monitoring features, from accurate fitness and sports tracking to health insights like heart rate variability (HRV). Due to its lack of screen, it's much less distracting.

It also monitors sleep, recovery and more - giving you a rolling view of your wellbeing that’s far more in-depth than a quick glance at your daily step count.

Battery life is another big win. Where most of the best smartwatches need charging every couple of days, the Oura Ring can easily go up to a week on a single charge. That means you’re far more likely to capture a complete picture of your health without gaps in the data.

Oura also recently rolled out its new Oura Advisor feature to all members on iOS and Android. Think of it as a built-in AI health coach that learns your habits, spots changes in your baseline, and turns raw metrics into actual advice. It can even flag early signs of burnout or illness before you’ve realised something’s off. Combined with the Gen3’s already solid tracking, it makes this deal even harder to pass up.

Nevertheless, if you’ve been meaning to upgrade from your current wearable, this deal has to be one of the best ways to do it - and you’ll still have money left over for a pair of wireless earbuds or some new best workout shoes.