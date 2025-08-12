Yeti’s sell-out Wetlands Collection has (finally) flocked to the UK – but it’s going, fast
Time to get your hands on this popular camo colourway before it's gone!
A few weeks back, we reported that Yeti had re-released its sell-out Wetlands Collection – music to many people’s ears. Albeit, (sadly) it was only available for US customers. Now, the collection has finally flocked overseas, so UK customers can get their hands on the coveted gear.
This time around, Yeti’s swapped out last year’s earthy browns and deep blacks for a bold mallard-inspired camo design, bringing a tougher, more adventure-ready vibe to its most-loved gear.
Plenty of fan-favourites have been given the Wetlands makeover, from the Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler to the Rambler Water Bottle and Panga Waterproof Backpack. Plus, a selection of newer products have made part of the line-up, like the One and Half Gallon Jug.
That being said, the collection is selling out pretty sharpish, with the Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler, Camino 35 Carryall Tote and the Sidekick Dry Waterproof Gear Case already out of stock. The Wetlands Hoodie also has limited stock left (that's right, there's apparel too!).
In short, this isn’t one to sleep on. Whether you’re gearing up for your next wild weekend or just want your kit to look as sharp as it performs, the Wetlands Collection brings both style and substance. Visit the Yeti site before it disappears – again.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
