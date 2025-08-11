You can lift, run and do HIIT in this Nike trainer – and it’s now seriously cheap
The Nike Free Metcon 6 is a cult classic on the gym floor
Finding a decent ‘do-it-all’ workout shoe isn’t easy, but one that has garnered a solid reputation as a great all-rounder is the Free Metcon 6 from Nike. You can do a little bit of everything in it – lift, run, HIIT – and it’s currently reduced on ASOS from £119.99 to £66.50.
In our five-star review of the Free Metcon 6, we said: “The Free Metcon 6 is an excellent do-it-all workout shoe, ideal for most workouts, from lifting weights to cardio and HIIT. Comfortable, flexible, and offering the right support where needed, it’s a true “Jack of all trades".
If you're combining cardio with light strength work, the Nike Free Metcon 6 is a solid choice. It has a flexible forefoot for natural movement, while a denser foam in the heel offers enhanced stability for strength work. Grab it for 50% off now!
Nike injected more foam into the Free Metcon 6’s heel and more flexibility into the forefoot, making them ideal for dynamic, high-intensity workouts, yet their base remains stable enough for strength-based exercises too – like squats and deadlifts. So, whether you’re hitting the weights first, then finishing with a quick WOD, there’ll be no need for swaps mid-session.
They’re also comfortable enough for short running intervals on the treadmill too, although we wouldn’t recommend them for any further than 500 metres at a time.
That being said, if you do very specific training – like predominantly heavy weight training or mostly running – in order to get the most out of your training, we’d recommend opting for a workout shoe that’s more tailored towards your training. However, if your style is more hybrid, where you do a little bit of everything here and there, then the Free Metcon 6 is a solid contender.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
