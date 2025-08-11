You can lift, run and do HIIT in this Nike trainer – and it’s now seriously cheap

Finding a decent ‘do-it-all’ workout shoe isn’t easy, but one that has garnered a solid reputation as a great all-rounder is the Free Metcon 6 from Nike. You can do a little bit of everything in it – lift, run, HIIT – and it’s currently reduced on ASOS from £119.99 to £66.50 .

In our five-star review of the Free Metcon 6, we said: “The Free Metcon 6 is an excellent do-it-all workout shoe, ideal for most workouts, from lifting weights to cardio and HIIT. Comfortable, flexible, and offering the right support where needed, it’s a true “Jack of all trades".

Nike injected more foam into the Free Metcon 6’s heel and more flexibility into the forefoot, making them ideal for dynamic, high-intensity workouts, yet their base remains stable enough for strength-based exercises too – like squats and deadlifts. So, whether you’re hitting the weights first, then finishing with a quick WOD, there’ll be no need for swaps mid-session.

They’re also comfortable enough for short running intervals on the treadmill too, although we wouldn’t recommend them for any further than 500 metres at a time.

That being said, if you do very specific training – like predominantly heavy weight training or mostly running – in order to get the most out of your training, we’d recommend opting for a workout shoe that’s more tailored towards your training. However, if your style is more hybrid, where you do a little bit of everything here and there, then the Free Metcon 6 is a solid contender.