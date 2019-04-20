Best freezer 2019: the best chest, upright and under-counter ice machines

Freezers were hugely popular after rationing ended after World War II. Even given the general parlous state of the world today, we doubt anyone still needs to stockpile that much food ‘just in case’, but who knows?

Freezers come in three main styles and sizes: tall standing upright (like porn), under-the-counter (also like porn) and chest (yep).

For most folk, a small under-counter model is quite enough but if you run a B&B, have a dozen kids – hey, it can happen – or just love shopping for frozen or freezable bargains in supermarkets, a chest freezer or tall upright is for you. However, do bear in mind that the larger the freezer, the more likely you’ll forget about what you actually put in it. ‘Mary, what’s this large lump of frozen red stuff I’ve just found at the back of the freezer?’ ‘Oh, that must be the rump steak I put in there two years ago’.

Our favourite freezers right now are the tall-standing, frost-free Samsung RZ32M71207F, the decently priced John Lewis JLUCFZW614 and the titchy Russell Hobbs RHTTFZ1B.

Black Friday freezer deals: what we expect to see

Black Friday will soon be upon us and we expect to see lots of great deals on freezers. It’s worth bearing in mind that in most cases, an older freezer is ever so similar to a brand new freezer, so don’t be put off it’s not a late 2019 model. We particularly advise looking out for deals on Beko, Miele, AEG and John Lewis own brand freezers.

Black Friday freezer deals are probable from the reputable likes of AO, John Lewis, Amazon and more besides. In fact, while the likes of Currys, Amazon and all your other favourite appliance outlets will have great Black Friday deals, they usually lend a helping hand by having their own express lane checkout page like these fine examples:

What is the best freezer?

Let's be honest, a freezer is not a complex thing, and it shouldn't break down for years and years after you've bought one. Just buy something that isn't too horrible to look at, from a reputable brand.

To my mind, there's no point splashing out on a Miele in this particular product category, so go for something like a John Lewis own brand freezer, which comes with a two-year warranty as standard, John Lewis' rightly celebrated customer services – not that you should ever need it once it's installed – and A+ energy rating.

The exception to that would be if you want to store your freezer outside in a shed or garage.

Ironically, the vast majority of freezers are not designed to be located in areas where winter ambient temperatures drop to less than 10ºC. However, one exception to that rule is the Beko CF374, which comes from Turkey, can store turkey, and go cold turkey, all at once.

Given a choice, I’d always advise buying a fridge-freezer combo or even a fridge with a small freezer compartment. But if practicality is your prime concern or you have a many mouths to fill, then a standalone freezer is undoubtedly the way to go. Here are T3.com's favourites.

The best freezers to buy today

1. SAMSUNG RZ32M71207F Best tall freezer for small battalions Specifications Type: Tall Net capacity: 315 litres Energy rating: A+ Height: 1,853mm Width: 595mm Reasons to buy + Enough space for an entire cow + Great frost-free feature + Manual ice maker + Good price Reasons to avoid - Tall ceiling required Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Let’s face it, defrosting a freezer is an expensive pain in the butt. Aside from having to throw away most of the foodstuffs, you then have to wait for hours for the damn thing to defrost before you can even begin to face the tedious job of shovelling ice floes and water into a bucket. Oh, and did I mention the surfeit of towels required to soak up all the extra water?

Samsung’s True NoFrost feature is said to totally eliminate all frost and ice by circulating chilled air around the interior. This not only keeps internal temperatures consistent – and frost free – but it also helps keep food fresh, especially short-life veg like lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes.

The Samsung’s digital inverter compressor, meanwhile, runs continuously which is said to be more economical – and quieter – than standard compressors that switch on and off at various intervals.

This humongous 315-litre model is clad in brushed steel which makes it look even more expensive than it is. Inside it has four huge drawers, a small flapped top shelf, two open shelves plus a Slim Ice Maker and a couple of narrow door-mounted trays for smaller items. Buy the matching fridge version and you can put them side-by-side to create one monster American-style fridge-freezer combo.

2. RUSSELL HOBBS RHTTFZ1B Best micro freezer for bare essentials Specifications Type: Table top Net capacity: 32 litres Energy rating: A+ Height: 492mm Width: 472mm Reasons to buy + Just the ticket for small quantities + Takes up very little space Reasons to avoid - Bog-standard feature set Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Unless you have a big family to feed, this little bargain freezer is pretty much all you need. At just 492mm tall and 472mm wide, it’s arguably the smallest household freezer on the market so you should easily find somewhere to locate it.

A smidgeon under £105 buys you 32 litres of storage space which is perfect for two or three tubs of Häagen-Dazs, some frozen fries, a packet of frozen peas and fruit and a couple of bags of ice. The bare essentials, in other words. And if you remove the single shelf, you can store even bigger items.

This dinky Russell Hobbs doesn’t have any mind-blowing tech on board because it doesn’t need any. It just freezes stuff, effectively.

So, if fridge space is your most important consideration but you’d still like the option to be able to freeze odd items from time to time without taking up half the kitchen, then this micro chiller is simply perfect.

(Image credit: AEG)

3. AEG AGB62226NX The shiny freestanding solution Specifications Type: Upright Net capacity: 177 litres Energy rating: A++ Height: 1550mm Width: 595mm Reasons to buy + Quiet and efficient + Capacious innards + Quality look and feel Reasons to avoid - You might not like stainless

Freezers used to be plain white boxes with little in the way of style. No more, as the AEG AGB62226NX attests, arriving as it does with a stainless steel exterior that really looks the business. Pull open the door and inside it’s, well, traditional white, but there’s also plenty of space for around 9 bags of shopping, which means while it's not the biggest capacity appliance out there it is impressive.

AEG build quality reigns supreme here too, with excellent finishing touches on offer. We particularly like the cool temperature display. Meanwhile, AEG has done a sterling job with the six interior drawer compartments, because while they’re mainly clear plastic they look reassuringly high-end. We also like the MaxiBox drawer too, which is a giant-sized container that holds the sort of big stuff you get in for Christmas – think Turkey here.

There’s FastFreeze functionality on offer, which means if you put new additions into your freezer boxes the appliance will compensate and get them down to the right temperature quick smart. That should mean you’ll lock in freshness, especially when it comes to veg-based items. The AGB62226NX is, as you would expect from AEG, frost free so it’s low-rent in that respect, plus the quietish 42dB operational noise is appealing too.

Oh, and if you like the look of stainless steel and avoid it thinking you’ll be constantly wiping greasy fingerprints off it then worry no more. The ingenious AEG has coated the door with an anti-fingerprint finish. On a practical note that shiny door can be mounted both ways, depending on your requirements, although there’s no open door alert. That’s hardly a dealbreaker though when it comes to the overall appeal of the fine and freestanding AEG AGB62226NX.

4. Beko CF374 Best small chest freezer Specifications Type: Chest Net capacity: 104 litres Energy rating: A+ Height: 860mm Width: 540mm Reasons to buy + Operates in sub-zero temperatures + Cheap Reasons to avoid - You have to bend over to get stuff out - Defrosting is a pain Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Many people put their freezers – especially those of the chest design – in their garage, outhouse, shed or gazebo.

However, these areas can become exceedingly cold in winter and as bizarre as it may seem, freezers don't like that; their delicate compressors and electronics can start throwing a hissy fit accordingly.

Enter Beko with its Freezer Guard tech. Models that have it, like this Class A+, 104-litre chest freezer, can operate in temperatures as low as -15˚C.

Conversely, it’s just as happy keeping your food frozen in temperatures as high as 43ºC. That’s a pretty wide margin of operation and one that’s certainly worth considering if you plan on housing the freezer in an area with no insulation.

As with all chest freezers, this is an unappetising, white lump of metal with a hatch on the top. But, hey, if it's in your shed, who cares?

It freezes stuff efficiently, without using too much electricity, though you will need to defrost it from time to time.

The down side, as ever, is that finding items can entail having to bend over and rummage around at the bottom of a large box, though there is a sliding basket on top for your most-used items.

(Image credit: Bosch)

5. Bosch GIN81AE30G A super sized integrated freezer Specifications Type: Upright integrated Net capacity: 215 litres Energy rating: A++ Height: 1772mm Width: 560mm Reasons to buy + Energy efficient + Lots of compartments + It’s integrated Reasons to avoid - Not a standalone

The Bosch GIN81AE30G is a freestanding integrated freezer, which means if the H177.2cm x W56cm x D54.5cm dimensions allow it’ll fit seamlessly into a stylish kitchen layout. The slight trade-off as a result is that at 215 litres it doesn't offer quite as much storage as other freestanding models. Nevertheless, the Bosch GIN81AE30G is a fine looking appliance that appeals even more once you open the door.

Bosch has done some nice work on the internals of the GIN81AE30G. Inside, there are seven chunky containers for all manner of freezable items. plus two shelves. Bosch has also marked a couple of these with Big Box, just in case you’re not easily able to judge their size. No matter, the storage is plentiful and practical. We also like the way Bosch has engineered the shelving to facilitate rejigging the layout without breaking into a sweat.

This upright integrated number benefits from Freshsense, which means that the air inside is managed more efficiently. Ultimately that should mean your frozen stuff stays in better shape over time. Controls-wise there’s virtually nothing to do either – buttons are found at the top behind the door - so the GIN81AE30G is a good bet if you haven't got time for keeping an eye on what your freezer is doing. The Bosch just gets on with it, in a suitably low-key integrated way.

With a no frost construction you’ll not have to worry about defrosting, while the Bosch GIN81AE30G also comes with an A++ energy efficiency rating, so it will hopefully be easy on the electricity consumption. Fast freeze functionality also means that your newly purchased shopping can quickly be residing next to existing frozen produce in no time. And, the freezer has a reversible door, so you can get it integrated into your preferred spot without struggling to gain access. Easy.

6. Zanussi ZFC41400WA Best chest freezer for bulk buyers Specifications Type: Chest Net capacity: 400 litres Energy rating: A+ Height: 868mm Width: 1325mm Reasons to buy + Enviable storage capacity + Balanced lid + Surprisingly stylish Reasons to avoid - Requires space Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Whether you’re mad keen on snapping up deals on mountains of meat, or are simply preparing for an extremely hard Brexit, you’re going to love this. It has a voracious appetite and will devour anything you pile into its generous 400 litre inner space, whilst still leaving room for more. Yes indeedy, this chest freezer can accommodate plenty of food, including lots of ice cream, which we love.

However, the Zanussi ZFC41400WA isn’t just a chest freezer with more brawn than brain. In fact, this particular white box has had some though put into the design. First and foremost, we love the lid, which has a balanced design. That means if you’re loading, or unloading, it won’t come crashing unceremoniously on to your head. Always a bonus.

Add to that the fact this model is super wide, so you can pile up stocks and supplies inside to your hearts content. Zanussi reckons it’s good for up to 22 bags of shopping and we can believe it. There are three practical storage baskets included as part of the package. Meanwhile, controls are limited but because of this the Zanussi ZFC41400WA is essentially a plug-and-go bit of kit. No fuss, no bother. Beautiful.

Being a horizontally designed chest freezer does mean that the Zanussi ZFC41400WA might not be suited to everyone. If you’re short on space then an upright freezer is probably the way to go. However, if space is available and you have lots of food to store, for long periods of time, then this glorious slab of white engineering needs to be investigated.

7. Liebherr GP1213 Comfort Best under-counter freezer Specifications Type: Under counter Net capacity: 98 litres Energy rating: A++ Height: 850mm Width: 550mm Reasons to buy + Energy efficient + Compact design + SmartFrost functionality Reasons to avoid - Capacity not for everyone Today's best Liebherr GP1213 Comfort deals Check Amazon

The Liebherr GP1213 Comfort might not be the biggest freezer out there, but if you’re stuck for space then it’s a dream come true. Packed with the sort of ingenuity and practicality you’d expect from this premium brand, the freestanding undercounter workhouse is hugely impressive given its smallish status.

It’s fast and efficient at freezing your groceries too, with a SuperFrost function that lets the appliance do its job while also gaining an energy rating of A++ into the bargain. Cleverly, the Liebherr GP1213 Comfort susses out when the food you’ve added to its accommodating innards has frozen correctly and returns to its original operating mode. That’ll save money over time.

There’s some inventiveness packed inside as well, with clear fronted FrostSafe freezer drawers that are designed with additional efficiency in mind. Indeed, as a whole the appliance is able to keep ice levels carefully managed, so there won’t be any surprise ‘bergs at the back after you’ve been running it for a while.

And, because the compartment is dubbed ‘VarioSpace’, those smart cookies at Liebherr have ensured that it’s oh-so-simple to move and remove drawers as and when you see fit. Similarly, no-nonsense controls above the door are basic but great, as is the child lock that avoids the GP1213 Comfort being switched off by accident.

8. Bosch Serie 4 GSN33VW3PG Cracking large-capacity freezer option Specifications Type: Tall Net capacity: 225 litres Energy rating: A++ Height: 1,760mm Width: 600mm Reasons to buy + Frost-free freezing + Rapid 'SuperFreezing' function + Bigly 220-litre capacity Reasons to avoid - Is the size of The Hulk Today's best Bosch Serie 4 GSN33VW3PG deals Check Amazon

This statuesque 225-litre freezer has seven compartments, one of them large enough for storing big-ticket items such as turkeys and gateaux.

The A++ Serie 4 is a NoFrost model and that means warm, damp air is regularly removed from the interior so it doesn’t end up encasing the remnants of last month’s lasagne in a rugby ball-sized clump of impenetrable ice. It also features a SuperFreeze function that temporarily lowers the internal temperature when adding extra groceries.

The Bosch is quite a deep unit (65cm) so make sure there are no obstacles like piping or protruding skirting behind it or it’ll stick out and ruin the symmetry of your otherwise carefully considered kitchen.

9. John Lewis JLUCFZW614 Another great under-counter freezer for under £300 Specifications Type: Under counter Net capacity: 78 litres Energy rating: A+ Height: 850mm Width: 600mm Reasons to buy + Great price + No need to defrost Reasons to avoid - There are many cheaper options Today's best John Lewis JLUCFZW614 deals Check Amazon

With this John Lewis-branded model you can wave goodbye to digging out the ice pick in order to reach that frozen lump of steak you’re sure you put in there several months ago.

Not only is this keenly-priced under-the-counter unit frost free, it also has a ‘quick-freeze’ setting that reduces the temperature when you add extra groceries. Space wise, the JL’s 78-litre capacity is divided into four ample compartments, the bottom one being larger than the rest.

Given that most John Lewis gear is well made and functional, you can be sure it’ll continue to perform as well as the day you bought it, a notion borne out by the assemblage of glowing reviews it gets from its large band of happy owners.

10. Smeg CVB20RP1 Best premium lifestyle freezer Specifications Type: Tall Net capacity: 170 litres Energy rating: A+ Height: 1,510mm Width: 600mm Reasons to buy + Pleasing, 1950s-style design + Huge capacity Reasons to avoid - Not necessarily easy to accommodate - Needs the right accompanying decor Today's best Smeg CVB20RNE1 deals Check Amazon

If you've already got Smeg’s retro fridge, you may as well complement it with this humongous freezer, available in cream, black or red – the exterior paint job is well chipper.

This mighty option houses three transparent drawers and two flapped containers, giving a prodigious 170 litres of storage space.

The Smeg is available in either right- or left-sided door hinge configurations, so bear that in mind when shopping for one.

Also, because the door itself has very deep dimensions, ‘a gap of 175mm must be left on the hinged side of the product to allow the door to open’.

Finally, bear in mind Smeg’s following advisory regarding colour: ‘Whereas every effort is made to ensure that colours are matched, those of two adjacent appliances may seem to alter under different lighting conditions.’ Surely that doesn’t apply to the colour black though, does it?

11. SIEMENS IQ500 GU15DA50GB Excellent build quality from a trusty brand Specifications Type: Under counter Net capacity: 98 litres Energy rating: A+ Height: 820mm Width: 598mm Reasons to buy + Large capacity for its size Reasons to avoid - Not cheap Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A fridge is used far more commonly than a freezer, so if you have the space you’d be better off having a tall-standing fridge and a small under-counter freezer for those little-used but undeniably handy items like ice cream, frozen chips, frozen veg, spare cuts of meat, the odd bag of ice and the surplus bolognaise sauce you made for last night’s Italian bash.

This built-in 98-litre Siemens model has just the right dimensions to fit under the kitchen worktop and between the cabinets. It has three pull-out drawers and a superFreeze function that quickly reduces the temperature when adding new shopping loads. Being of Germanic origin, you can bet it performs admirably well. However, cheap it isn’t.