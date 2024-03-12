5 expert tips to get your skincare routine ready for spring

Spring is here, and with it comes UV radiation, humidity, pollution and a rise in temperature. Whilst these things may have a positive impact on our spring cleaning steps or spring garden preparation, it's a slightly different story when it comes to our skin.

If you didn't know, a shift in seasons requires a shift in your skincare routine. We've already covered the 5 skincare swaps you need to make for autumn/winter, and now we're back in time for the warmer weather.

To get the best insight possible, I spoke to Jillian Osborne, a certified beauty expert with over 15 years of experience at Luvly, the all-in-one face yoga app. She stated that “Environmental factors greatly influence the look and health of our skin, and as the climate shifts, it can be a real struggle to keep it glowing."

Keep reading to find out Jillian's top tips for spring skincare, and how to adjust your own routine with the new season.

1. Spring clean your skincare cabinet

With spring on the horizon, it's a good idea to push the winter treatments to the back of the shelves and make way for lighter textures. However, avoid the temptation to grab last year’s leftovers, especially as skincare products have a limited shelf life. Whilst you're at it, look out for ingredients such as retinol or vitamin C, which lose effectiveness over time.

You should also clean your brushes with a gentle brush cleanser or mild soap to remove any buildup of makeup, oil and bacteria. Allow them to air dry thoroughly before storing them in a clean, dry container to prevent mould and bacteria growth.

2. Hydration, hydration, hydration

Before making any drastic skincare adjustments, you should gradually change your routine depending on how dry or oily your skin becomes. Try introducing one product at a time over several weeks, alternating between winter and spring products to enable the skin to adapt effectively.

You should also remember not to solely rely on your skincare. Hydrate from the inside out by drinking plenty of water ahead of the warmer weather. If water isn't your favourite, check out these 5 ways to stay hydrated that don't involve drinking water.

3. Don't forget the SPF

Your skin needs protection… and lots of it. You should be applying SPF throughout the year, but especially when the sun starts to make more of an appearance. Read our guide on why you should use sunscreen daily for healthier skin for more information on this.

If you have acne-prone skin, consider lightweight, oil-free formulas to prevent clogged pores and breakouts. If you have sensitive skin, look for mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as they are less likely to irritate.

Regardless of your choice, make sure your SPF provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, and don’t forget your ears and neck! You should also read our round up of the best women's moisturisers if you need a new one.

4. Increase your vitamin consumption

It's a well-known fact that the winter months starve us of vitamin D, impacting our skin health. To replenish your supply, you should be eating plenty of vitamin-rich foods, such as fatty fish, fortified dairy products and leafy greens. Vitamin C-rich foods such as citrus fruits can also help to combat winter-induced dullness.

These powerful antioxidants protect the skin from free radicals such as UV rays, pollution and environmental aggressors, known for damaging cells and increasing the ageing process. With the right diet, your skin will thrive as spring arrives, leaving you radiant as you approach the new season.

5. Try cold water therapy

Cold water rinses, typically performed after cleansing and before applying products, can invigorate the skin. The cold water constricts blood vessels to remove toxins and reduce inflammation and tightens pores for a smoother appearance. This stimulates circulation, as well as your senses, leaving you with a healthy glow and full of energy.

If you haven't tried it before, gradually introduce cold splashes to build tolerance, starting with 10 splashes and working your way up to a few minutes.



