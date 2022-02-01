Hints & Tips

To stay in the loop with Ray Ban, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to Ray Ban newsletters, customers will receive the latest offers and news straight to their inbox. For more promotions, Ray Ban is very active on their social media pages so make sure you’re following their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube accounts.

Ray Ban has a student discount where students can get 25% off in partnership with UNiDAYS. Simply sign up and verify your student status to start using the discount at Ray Ban. Customers can design their own glasses in store or on the Ray Ban website, and they can customise their own shades and get engraving for free.

To shop the Ray Ban sale, click the ‘Promo’ link at the top of every page to shop the latest sales and deals on selected sunglasses and eyeglasses. Ray Ban collections are also available at third party retailers like Debenhams, The Sunglass Hut and Amazon.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Ray Ban sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Ray Ban. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Ray Ban offer free delivery? Yes. Ray Ban offers free delivery on all orders. For express delivery, delivery costs £8. Customers can also click and collect in stores.

What is the Ray Ban returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 45 days of purchase. Make sure your package is returned unused and in its original packaging and labels. Once Ray Ban receives your order and assesses it, Ray Ban will issue a full refund within 15 days.

How do I track my order? To track your order, Ray Ban will have sent you an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Alternatively, click the ‘Order Status’ link on the website and enter your order number and email address.

What payment methods are available? Ray Ban accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay and Klarna.

Are there Ray Ban size guides? Yes. If you want to shop on the Ray Ban website, there are tons of size and face shape guides available so you can decide what looks best for you. When you select a pair of glasses, you’ll also see the ‘Try them on’ feature where if you turn on your camera, you can virtually try on the glasses to see if they suit you.

Is there a Ray Ban store near me? There are hundreds of Ray Ban stores around the world. Click ‘Store Locator’ on the website and enter your location to find your nearest store. You can find Ray Ban, certified and certified premium stores.

How do I contact the Ray Ban customer service team? To get in touch with Ray Ban, fill out a contact form on their website.

How to use Ray Ban discount codes

1. Find the Ray Ban discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Ray Ban discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your order summary, you’ll see a dropdown that says ‘Do you have a promo code?’ Enter the code into the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will then refresh and update your total accordingly.

The Ray Ban Aviator style

(Image credit: Ray Ban)

Aviators are a popular style of sunglasses and a signature style from Ray Ban. Aviator sunglasses were developed by eye health manufacturers Bausch & Lomb in 1936 that were originally designed for the military. Aviators were made to reduce distractions for pilots and the prototype was made with plastic frames and green glasses that acted as anti-glare technology that removed glare and fog without obscuring vision. This prototype was then redesigned in 1938 with impact-resistant lenses and metal frames that became the patented Ray Ban Aviator.

Aviator sunglasses have become increasingly popular and one of Ray Ban’s most iconic styles. Ray Ban offers a full range of aviators for men and women in multiple colour combinations and with a choice of lenses and frames. Custom styles and limited edition aviators are also available by Ray Ban and polarised lenses can be added into their aviator styles for improved clarity and contrast.

If you’re unsure whether aviators are right for you, you can try the virtual mirror on the website and see what you'd look like in the Ray Ban signature style. If you’re looking for a gift, Ray Ban offers a ‘Aviator Remix’ which means you can customise a signature pair of aviator sunglasses with the lenses, frames, temple tips, engraving and case. Aviators are the most popular design of sunglasses so if you’re looking for a quality pair of sunglasses that will last forever and never go out of style, these are the perfect pair.

How to buy prescription Ray Ban glasses

(Image credit: Ray Ban)

Sunglasses can often be a little difficult to buy when you’re a glasses wearer. Instead of layering two pairs of glasses over each other or avoiding wearing sunglasses all together, pick a pair of sunglasses that come with prescription lenses.

Ray Ban helps you elevate your style and vision at the same time with their collection of prescription sunglasses. Their cutting edge technology and high quality materials are combined with their authentic prescription lenses to make the perfect sunglasses that are shaped to fit a full range of frames. Choosing a perfect pair of prescription sunglasses is a nice way to be able to comfortably see while you’re on holiday or at the beach. If you’re a contacts user and you want to swim in the sea without worrying about getting your lenses wet, having a pair of prescription sunglasses cuts out this stress and hassle.

To get started with Ray Ban prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, simply pick your frame and add single or progressive lenses to your cart. Make sure to upgrade with premium lens treatments and choose your lens colour of choice. Next, you’ll have to submit your prescription which you can do via text, email or photo. If you need to update your prescription, Ray Ban offers eye tests in store or online and their opticians and pro retail staff can also help you find the right sun and eyeglasses for your face shape.