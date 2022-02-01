Hints & Tips

To keep up-to-date with NordicTrack, follow their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and social media channels. NordicTrack posts the latest news, product releases and sales on their social media pages, plus the iFit app also shows off new promotions and deals.

To shop the NordicTrack sales, you can find the latest sale at the top of the homepage and in the carousel. Click ‘View Offers’ and you’ll be taken to the ‘Special Offers’ page which has deals on their extensive array of products. Customers can pay upfront or in monthly instalments which is included in the sale. Most common deals from NordicTrack take £500 off their gym machines.

No matter what machine you have or want to buy, customers can take advantage of the iFit family membership. iFit is NordicTrack’s personalised home fitness training which offers different programmes and workouts for different machines. Simply pick a machine and a free 30-day iFit family membership will be added to your basket. This unlocks hundreds of workouts and includes 130 interactive personal trainers who will coach you and adjust your machine while you exercise.

The easiest way to stay up to date with NordicTrack sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for NordicTrack. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does NordicTrack offer free delivery? Yes. Free delivery is available on all products ordered to mainland UK addresses. Customers will typically receive their order within 5-10 working days.

What is the NordicTrack return policy? If you want to return your order, customers can return their item or cancel their online order up to 14 days from when they receive their products. The customer then has another 14 days from the date they notify NordicTrack about returning their goods to send their items back. A courier will need to be sent to collect your order so you will have to contact NordicTrack to organise this. Make sure the item is in its original packaging and unused otherwise you may see a deduction from your refund. A refund will be issued once the item has been received and inspected.

How do I track my order? To track your order, head to the ‘Shipping FAQs’ page on the NordicTrack website and click the ‘Order Status’ link. Type in your order number and you’ll see the status of your order.

What payment methods are available? NordicTrack accepts all credit and debit cards, Klarna and Interest Free Credit.

Does NordicTrack offer installation? When you order your product, you can choose to have it delivered and assembled by NordicTrack. This service will cost £199 across all product types and doesn’t cover strength equipment.

What warranties do NordicTrack have? All NordicTrack products have a standard one year manufacturers warranty that covers frame, motor, labour and parts. You can also get a free warranty extension if you register within 28 days of purchase.

Can I get a warranty upgrade? Yes. Warranty upgrades are product specific. For strength equipment, you can get a 2 year parts and labour warranty, bikes and ellipticals get a 5 year frame warranty and 2 year parts and labour warranty, and treadmills have a lifetime frame warranty, 10 year motor warranty and 2 year parts and labour warranty. You’ll have to register for these upgrades.

Do I need an iFit subscription? You don’t need to have one unless you plan on using it. Customers can also download the iFit app rather than having it on the machines.

Is there a NordicTrack near me? No. NordicTrack is online only.

How do I contact the NordicTrack customer service team? To contact NordicTrack, call them on 01924 964150, email CSUK@iconeurope.com or you can fill out a contact form on the website.

How to use NordicTrack discount codes

1. Find the NordicTrack discount code you want to use, read the terms and conditions, and head to the NordicTrack website. You can find these discount codes from the NordicTrack website, their emails or on the T3 NordicTrack discount code page.

2. Do your shopping, add your items to the cart and head to the checkout.

3. Once you’re at the checkout, look at the ‘Cart Summary’ on the right hand side of the page. Scroll down to the ‘Promotion code’ section. Type the code into the box and click ‘Apply’. If applicable, the page will refresh and your new total will be displayed.

4. If there are any additional promotions involved on the equipment you’re buying, the NordicTrack checkout will show you how much you’re saving. The 30 day iFit family membership is included in most sales for free before it automatically renews after a month. If you don’t want the membership, you’ll have to cancel it before the monthly payment starts.

What is iFit?

(Image credit: NordicTrack)

With home gyms and online workouts taking over the exercise world during the pandemic, more and more people have been trying to find new and exciting workouts to try at home. Whether it’s YouTube or signing up to online coaching, workout videos are here to stay and many brands have started integrating this into their gym equipment – like NordicTrack.

NordicTrack has their iFit programme that’s their interactive personal training at home. To keep your workouts fresh, exciting and tailored to you, iFit guides your fitness with a variety of personal trainers. There are 130 personal trainers available to choose from and they’ll take care of your entire workout and automatically adjust your machine to push you further or to cool you down. This is available on your NordicTrack fitness machine or the iFit app.

Anyone can use the iFit app (whether you have a machine or not) and you can choose from a plethora of training workouts, including yoga, cross-training, abs and more, to spice up your fitness routine. You can join in on live workouts or follow saved ones, and new routines are added every month.

If you want a personal trainer to create your own custom workouts, it’s handy to have a machine and a trainer that will focus on what you’re trying to achieve or improve on. For example, if you enjoy running, choose a treadmill and pick a personal trainer that’s qualified in running and cardio workouts. The options really are endless and while the machine and programme is a big investment, it’s ideal for people who like to workout at home and will use the equipment a lot.

How to build a home gym

(Image credit: NordicTrack)

Home gyms have become the new norm due to the world shutting down and gyms being inaccessible. Many people invested in some gym equipment for their homes, like dumbbells, kettlebells, yoga mats and even bigger things, like treadmills, exercise bikes and rowing machines. There are so many huge brands that cater to home gym equipment and NordicTrack is no exception.

To start building your home gym, there are two options for this. If you plan on getting back to the gym more or you’re on a strict budget, start with buying strength equipment like dumbbells and kettlebells. They don’t cost as much as huge machines and you can use them in a variety of workouts. If you don’t have much room, these are extremely space saving and you can pack them away easily. If you’re not a weights fan, you can buy resistance bands. These really push your muscles and can be used on your whole body. If you want to head into the gym, these are great to chuck in your bag and take them with you.

Another option is to invest in a big piece of fitness tech. If you’re going to be using your home gym a lot, then you’re really getting the most out of your money by being a permanent machine. If you love to run, choose a treadmill. If you’re a cardio bunny, ellipticals and exercise bikes are great options and if you’re looking for all around fitness, a rowing machine definitely pushes you and works your entire body.