Does LD Mountain Centre offer free delivery? No. Customers will have to pay £3.99 for standard delivery on their orders or they can pay £4.99 for tracked delivery. For delivery to locations in Europe or other countries, the delivery charge starts at £16 and goes up to £50.

What is the LD Mountain Centre returns policy? If you want to return an item, you can within 28 days of the purchase date. You must return the product in the original packaging and with the tags attached. To start a return, log into the LD Mountain Centre website, go to your order history and select the order you want to return. You’ll then be sent a returns form by email which you must print off and complete before you pack it with your item. Refunds will be issued once the item is received by the LD Mountain Centre team and this can take up to 14 working days to process.

Can I track my order? To track your order, log into your LD Mountain Centre account and look at your order history for tracking information. LD Mountain Centre sends email confirmations out to each customer who purchases an item with a tracking link included.

Do LD Mountain Centre offer any warranties? LD Mountain Centre offers a limited lifetime warranty which is individual to each brand that they sell.

What payment methods are available? Customers can pay for their LD Mountain Centre items with all major credit and debit cards, PayPal, Opayo and Bacs.

Does LD Mountain Centre offer price matches? Yes. If you find a product elsewhere that’s cheaper than on the LD Mountain Centre website, they will match the price.

Is there a LD Mountain Centre store near me? Yes. The LD Mountain Centre store is located in Newcastle. If you can’t make it to the store, you can shop online.

How do I contact the LD Mountain Centre customer service team? To get in touch with the LD Mountain Centre team, call on 0191 232 3561 or email web@ldmountaincentre.com .

What skiing gear do I need?

To look cool and stay warm on the slopes, you need the latest high quality ski clothing and gear. Starting off strong with an essential piece of kit, any skier needs a ski jacket. The best ski jackets keep you warm and comfortable in all conditions, and have plenty of features geared for use on the slopes.

Depending on your style, you can choose between jackets that feature heavy or lightweight insulation or shell jackets which require you to layer up beneath them to stay warm. Base ski layers make a huge difference to your comfort while you’re on the slopes. Plain and simple pieces of clothing, base layers lie next to your skin, so it’s important that they’re made out of soft and warm materials. Wicking materials should be considered as they don’t become damp while you sweat and don’t retain any foul odours. You can get both top and bottom layers to keep you toasty warm.

For your bottom half, invest in some flexible, comfy and protective ski pants. Ski pants come in many different styles with specific features depending on your skiing environment and the type of routes you’ll be taking. It also goes without saying that you’ll need a good pair of gloves to keep your hands warm, a helmet to protect yourself from injuries and goggles to prevent from snow blindness.

Good brands for skiing equipment include Helly Hansen, Arc’Teryx, Nordica, Oakley and many more, all available on the LD Mountain Centre website.

How to brave the elements with Rab

(Image credit: Pexels)

When it comes to insulating clothing and accessories, one of the best brands for this is Rab. Rab is a British company that designs and manufactures climbing and mountaineering clothing and equipment. On the LD Mountain Centre website and in their store, Rab is extremely popular, especially their insulating jackets and comfortable base layers.

Rab have an extensive collection of expedition wear and sleeping bags that are designed with the cold weather in mind. Their insulating jackets and clothing have goose and duck down that’s certified by the Responsible Down Standard. The down is also treated with a fluorocarbon-free water repellent that reduces water saturation before it’s packed into their clothing and sleeping bags. Rab also uses synthetic insulation in their outwear, either on it’s own or as a mix with the down.

If you’re looking for a jacket that will keep you warm while you battle the elements, take a look at the Alpha Flash, Andes, Batura, Infinity, Valiance and Windshell collections. These are made with premium materials and come in many different colours, ideal if you’re climbing a mountain or trekking through snow. For even more warmth and protection, you can buy Rab tubes. Made from 100% polyester fabric, you can use these as headbands, scarves, bandanas or balaclavas. All of Rab’s clothing is designed with cold treks and adventures in mind and their Tubes are great accessories to have as part of your camping or hiking kit.