Hints & Tips

To shop the eufy sale, select the ‘Hot Deals’ dropdown on their website. Here, you can find discounts on their appliances and security products. They also run seasonal sales promotions like Black Friday, Boxing Day sales and Valentine’s Day sales. As the all-time best seller at Amazon, shoppers can also find great deals on eufy products all year round.

To use eufy products, you need to download their app. The eufy security app and the eufy appliance app means you can use and monitor your devices, record and store events all from your smartphone. They’re free to download and are needed to help control your eufy devices.

For some extra money off, you can refer a friend and get £40 back. When you refer a friend, you’ll be given a £40 Amazon gift card. When your friend buys something that’s over £200, they’ll get £40 off their order.

FAQs

Does eufy offer free delivery? Yes. eufy offers fast and free shipping, no matter the cost of your order.

What’s the eufy returns policy? eufy has a 30-day money back guarantee so if you’re not happy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of receipt. To start a return, contact the eufy customer support team. Once eufy has received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been shipped, you’ll be sent a confirmation email with tracking links inside. Use this email to track your order. Alternatively, log in to your eufy account and go to ‘My Orders’. Here, you can view your previous and current orders and select ‘Check Shipment’ for tracking information.

If I ordered multiple items, will they arrive at the same time? If you buy multiple items from eufy, they will try to make sure you receive all of your orders at the same time. Products may be sent separately depending on shipping options and the product but you’ll be sent dispatch confirmation emails when each product is shipped.

What payment methods are available? eufy accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Discover and Klarna.

What is eufy’s warranty policy? All eufy products come with a limited warranty provided by the manufacturer. The RoboVac, Smart lighting and security products have a 12 month warranty, the smart scales have an 15 month warranty, the HomeVac has a 24 month warranty and appliances have a 30 day warranty. Refurbished or outlet items have their own individual warranty.

Is there a eufy store near me? No. eufy is an internet-only store so you’ll have to shop on their website or on Amazon.

How do I contact the eufy customer service team? To contact eufy, call 01604 936 200, email support@eufylife.com or start a live chat on their website.

How to use eufy discount codes

1. Find the eufy discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 eufy discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. At the checkout, save your billing and shipping address. Once you’ve saved this, you can add your discount code on the next page.

4. Click "Continue to Payment". If valid, your total will be updated with the discount amount.

The best security cameras from eufy

(Image credit: eufy)

If you’re looking for a good indoor or outdoor security camera, look no further than eufy. Security cameras are vital for any house or flat as they make you feel safer and more secure in your own home. If you’re considering buying a security camera, here’s what features you should look out for and the best options from eufy.

Today’s security cameras use the best and most advanced technology that streams live video, records events and constantly monitors your home. All of this is sent to your smartphone, tablet or computer so you know what’s going on at all times. You can take advantage of two-way audio to communicate with delivery drivers or unexpected visitors. Through handy alerts and notifications, you can be alerted wherever you are to motion detected by your camera. In many cases, security cameras are easy to set up with any wiring or drilling involved and battery-powered cameras last for several months and can store video and images for even longer.

The best security camera currently from eufy is the EufyCam 2C. Unlike most security cameras, you don’t need a subscription to use the EufyCam 2C and you don’t have to pay to access your footage. This security camera comes with a 1080p sensor, 135-degree diagonal view, six-months of battery life and infrared night vision. It’s also waterproof so it can withstand the elements and is built to last. If you’re looking for more resolution, the EufyCam 2C Pro is a good yet slightly more expensive option.

What is a robot vacuum and do I need one?

(Image credit: eufy)

eufy is probably best known for the collection of robot vacuum cleaners. Their RoboVac line is available in vacuum and mop form and designed for pets, hardwood floors and carpets. But what is a robot vacuum and is it really better than regular vacuums?

A robot vacuum is an autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner that uses sensors and robotic drives with programmable controls that cleans and navigates itself around your floors. While they weren't initially that great at navigation during their early years, robot vacuums are now much better at moving and cleaning, and they’re more affordable than before.

Robot vacuums are popular today for regular or daily uses. They’re an effective option if you want to stay on top of dust and maintain your floors and carpets. For people who hate cleaning, you don’t have to properly hoover but rather let the robot vacuum do its thing. Most robot vacuums are run by apps and do their own self-emptying so you don’t even need to worry about cleaning it up afterwards. However, if you haven’t had time to hoover in a while and your floors are dirty, the robot vacuum won’t do as thorough of a job as a regular vacuum cleaner. They’re also typically more expensive than a normal vacuum cleaner.

eufy has multiple RoboVac options, whether you just want a vacuum cleaner or a vacuum and mop hybrid. They’re easy to set up and use, plus they come with powerful suction to really suck up dirt, dust and debris.