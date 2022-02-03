Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Argos, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to the Argos newsletter, subscribers get access to the latest news, offers and sales straight to their inbox. Argos have multiple deals and discounts running over their departments. The easiest way to shop the full sale is to find the ‘Clearance’ section on the homepage to find the latest tech, appliance, toys and health and beauty offers. On the homepage, there are more deals on specific products, like ‘Buy 2 toys for £20’ or ‘20% off boots and wellies at Tu’. By selecting the trending dropdown, you can also find the most popular sale currently on the Argos website and in stores.

For an easier and quicker shopping experience, download the Argos app. Available for iOS and Android devices, the app is free and has the full Argos catalogue. Users can easily shop and save Argos products, create wish lists and check stock at their nearest Argos store.

As a member of the Sainsbury’s family, customers can collect and spend Nectar points at Argos. If you have a Nectar card, link up your Nectar and Argos accounts and you can start spending and collecting points. Every £1 spent, you collect 1 point and Argos often run extra point deals.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Argos sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Argos. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

What delivery and collection options are available at Argos? At Argos, you can choose between Click & Collect, Fast Track and named day delivery. For Click & Collect, you can order and pay online, select your nearest Argos store and pick it up for free. Fast Track delivery starts at £2.95. Named day delivery is for larger items and the cost will be calculated at checkout.

What’s the Argos returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of purchase. Make sure your item is unused and in its original packaging with proof of purchase. You can return your item at an Argos store, Argos outlets in Sainsbury’s, a Sainsbury’s collection point or by post. Once Argos has received and inspected your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you will receive an email confirmation with tracking information inside to track your order. Alternatively, head to the ‘Track your order’ page on the website, enter your order number, billing postcode and surname to monitor your delivery status.

What payment methods are available? Argos accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Nectar cards.

What is Argos Care? When you shop at Argos, you can choose from multiple Argos Care product insurance policies. These policies include breakdown care, accidental damage, replacement care, furniture care, monthly care and claims assistance.

Will Argos install my order for me? When Argos delivers your order, they can install your product for you and check that everything is working. You can select this option at the checkout.

Is there an Argos store near me? Yes. Head to the ‘Store Locator’ section of the website and enter your location to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Argos customer service team? To contact Argos, call 0345 640 2020 or start a live chat on their website.

How to use Argos discount codes

1. Find the Argos discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Argos discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your trolley and head to checkout.

3. Select your collection or delivery option and sign in or create an account to continue. Once at the checkout, enter your code into the discount box provided and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the total will be updated accordingly.

Argos X LEGO

(Image credit: Argos)

Argos is well known for their wide selection of toys for kids of all ages. Designed with kids development in mind, customers can shop learning and discovery toys, sports and activities and pretend play. Top toy brands to shop from at Argos are Disney, Peppa Pig, Barbie, Hot Wheels and Lego.

Argos is a top destination to shop for Lego sets for both children and adults. They have hundreds of Lego products on their website and in store, and they often run regular deals and sales on Lego sets. The Lego brand shop on the Argos website helps customers shop by age, theme, interactive sets and top picks. As a trusted reseller of Lego products, you can also pre-order new Lego and find rare or vintage sets.

In addition to the signature Lego that we all grew up with, Argos sells their newer collaborations with popular films and TV shows. Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, Super Mario, Minecraft, Jurassic World and DC SuperHeroes have all done collaborations with Lego and all of these sets are available at Argos. The Harry Potter collection is a best seller and includes Harry Potter minifigures, Hogwarts classrooms, Privet Drive, Hogsmeade Village, the Hogwarts Express and larger models like Dumbledore’s Phoenix. For the adults or collectors, there are bigger and more intricate Lego sets to shop from like Lego décor, vehicles and famous buildings and statues.

If you’re looking for top Lego deals, make sure you check out Argos as they often run big promotions on their Lego stock. These offers include ‘Save 20% on selected Lego & Friends sets’ and ‘2 for £30’.

How to shop the best deals at Argos

(Image credit: Argos)

Both in store and online, the Argos sale is increasingly popular with huge discounts on the latest tech, homeware and toys. Their departments are regularly stocked with sales and clearance items so it can be a little tricky trying to find the best deals. By following this guide, you can find the best prices on a range of categories and brands at Argos.

Start with the homepage. The homepage promotes their best and most recent deals. Scrolling through this, you’ll see popular promotions and discount codes on individual products and collections. The ‘Clearance’ section will be on the homepage and when you click on this, you can find the products that are reduced to clear. Most of these products are from last season and are high quality but just at a lower price range.

Another way to find good sales at Argos is by checking the ‘Trending’ tab. Here, you’ll find the popular sales that are trending and often, the sales that have been running the longest. For example, you can currently find ‘Great savings on selected kettles and toasters’, ‘Save up to ½ price on selected jewellery’ and the ‘Home and Furniture clearance’.

If you know exactly what you want from Argos, head to the department it's in and select ‘Shop all …’ On the main page of each department, you’ll find the latest promotions specific to that category and you’ll also find exclusive products that you can only find at Argos.