T3's top-rated hand warmer is the perfect winter gadget – and it's 20% off in this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is just around the corner, meaning thousands of spectacular deals will be popping up everywhere you look. Whilst you might be hoping to tackle all your holiday shopping in one weekend, it’s also the perfect time to snag some gadgets that will make the winter months a little brighter and easier.
If this has piqued your interest, we thoroughly recommend purchasing a rechargeable hand warmer. They're perfect for winter walks or a quick dash to the shops, and can be used time and time again.
Well, we've realised that our favourite hand warmer is currently amongst Amazon's Black Friday deals. It already holds the number one spot of our best hand warmers buying guide and for the reduced price of £20, it's guaranteed to be a winner.
Lifesystems Rechargeable Hand Warmer: was £26.99, now £20 at Amazon (save £7)
A compact and sleek hand warmer design that will fit conveniently in any pocket to improve comfort in the outdoors during cold conditions. With four heating settings and power bank functionality, it's a gift option for anyone.
The Lifesystems Rechargeable Hand Warmer features convenient USB charging, can be turned on and off as and when you need it, and will deliver up to six hours of heat on just a single charge. There are four heat levels to choose from, so you can get things as toasty as you need, and a handy visual indicator will show you how much charge is remaining.
It's ergonomically shaped, pleasant to hold, and has two internal heat plates that deliver a decent burst of even heat from both sides. Finally, it doubles up as an emergency power bank, which is not strictly necessary but surprisingly helpful. Read our full Lifesystems rechargeable hand warmer review for more information.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
