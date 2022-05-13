Peloton rowing machine announced, plus more features and classes coming

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Peloton clearly thinks the best defence is offence, and instead of scaling down its operation due to falling share prices, the home fitness class brand announced new features and classes at its annual Homecoming event, including new Peloton Guide classes and the even confirmed the arrival of the new Peloton Rower!

For one, I'm very excited to give the new rowing machine a try and see if it can deliver the premium Peloton experience Members like (and, quite frankly, expect) of these pricey fitness machines. After all, the Peloton Bike+ and the Peloton Tread were best-in-class exercise bikes and treadmills when they came out – I can't see why the Peloton Rower should be any different?

Not much is known of the rower, Peloton had only this to say about it: "Peloton is excited to add this total body workout into its powerhouse arsenal of content and grow its connected fitness portfolio with even more options for engaging and challenging workout experiences."

I reached out to Peloton to confirm the availability, price and specification of the new rower, but I haven't heard back yet.

Watch the video with the announcement where you can catch a glimpse of the new machine:

Peloton Homecoming 2022: All that was announced

(Image credit: Peloton)

Peloton announced three new programmes: the initially Peloton Guide-exclusive Arms with Tunde, the performance-oriented Peak Your Power Zone Program and The Approach: Path to Inversion with Kirra, a new yoga series.

Arms with Tunde is a four-week program designed to train Peloton Members’ arms and shoulders. This programme is pure strength training with heavier weights. Live now, this program is exclusive to Peloton Guide for seven weeks before being available on the Peloton App.

Peloton says the Peak Your Power Zone Program is for "Members ready to level up their training." For eight weeks, Peloton Power Zone Instructors will help Members build their ‘Functional Threshold Power’ for endurance and maximum output. The promo features an instructor on a Peloton Bike, so I'd assume this programme is primarily aimed at cyclists.

The Approach: Path to Inversion with Kirra is the second instalment of the new Yoga program series The Approach. This two week program designed by Kirra Michel will guide Members through the "foundations of working towards an inversion by focusing on technique, mobility and conditioning work."

(Image credit: Peloton)

As for features, Peloton announced three big ones: one that allows Members to schedule workouts with friends (the aptly named Invite Friends), another one that lets you Just Work Out and finally, an accessibility feature called TalkBack on Tread.

Invite Friends allows you to schedule workouts with friends, directly from your Peloton Bike, Tread and App. "Start classes at the same time, and ride, run, lift and flow in sync", Peloton says.

Soon, Members will be able to track freeform workouts – like outdoor running, cycling, and walking – on the Peloton App. In addition to being able to listen to their own music, connect to a heart rate monitor, and track their route along with other metrics – these workouts will count towards Member streaks, challenges, achievements, and more.

Blind and low vision Members will be able to navigate and access programming and metrics on the Tread via Google’s TalkBack screen reader, and will also receive real-time feedback about their speed and incline changes.

(Image credit: Peloton)

New Peloton studios

Peloton is opening two new Studios in New York and London. Peloton "looks forward to celebrating this milestone with Members and closing out the season strong with the annual All for One Music festival in August."