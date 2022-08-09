Looking for cheap golf balls? Golf Galaxy's Summer Savings event has them!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We've still got a month left of summer to go, and while we're counting down the days to Labor Day sales (opens in new tab) it may be a more urgent deal you're after – cheap golf balls. The good news is there's a few places you can find cheap golf balls on sale, but one place I'd highly recommend checking out right now is Golf Galaxy.

They're currently running their yearly Summer Savings Event, and for those who haven't shopped at Golf Galaxy this sale offers upwards of 50% off select products throughout July and August. The big event, which ends this Sunday, August 13, offers golfers a shot at scoring some great deals on clubs, golf bags, gloves, shoes and of course – golf balls.

Shop all cheap golf ball deals at Golf Galaxy's Summer Savings Event here (opens in new tab)

The sale even includes deals on some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) available this year, meaning if you're old pair's looking a bit worn down you can snag a new pair at a decent price.

Golf Galaxy's sale, however, features deals on golf balls from Callaway, Maxfli, Top Flite, TaylorMade, and other top brands with discounts that make it the perfect time to stock up. One of the best offers features an awesome deal on the Callaway Diablo Tour golf balls (opens in new tab), offering two 12-packs for only $45 (as opposed to $29.99 for a single 12 pack!)

There's plenty more to check out, but the Golf Galaxy Summer Savings Event is where it's at when it comes to cheap golf balls right now. Some of the best deals you'll find are below, but head on over to check out there entire selection of deals before the sale ends this Sunday.

(opens in new tab) Callaway Diablo Tour Golf Balls (12-Pack): $29.99/pack (2 Packs for $45) (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – Featuring a HEX Aerodynamic pattern that increases lift and reduces drag, the Callaway Diablo's are a solid choice for the Sunday 18 – whether you're going pro or just playing for the fun of it.

(opens in new tab) Uther Tour Box of Donuts Golf Balls: $29.99 (Was $40) (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - If the design doesn't bother you, these Uther's feature a durable cut-resistant DuPont Surlyn ionomer cover for extra damage resistant and lifespan. They offer a softer feel but still deliver on distance and drive.



