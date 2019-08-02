Here are this year's 101 Gadgets You Can't Live Without – in the new issue of T3 magazine!

Plus, which 5G phone is best for you, next-gen 8K TV reviewed, what it's like to fly a real-life jet suit, and more!

T3 magazine
The new issue of T3 is now on sale, and it includes our giant 101 Gadgets You Can't Live Without list! This is the tech that, once you've tried living with it, you'll wonder why you ever went through the hassle of getting by without it. They’re gadgets that rapidly become indispensable, whether they’re helping you improve your commute, skip the chores, work smarter or enjoy your free time more. 

And there’s loads more in the issue, naturally! We put the best 5G phones head to head so you can see which is right for you, we learn to fly an actual real-life jet suit, we review Samsung's next-gen 8K TV, we get our ears on the best soundbar ever, we rate Bose's first new noise-cancelling headphones in years, and we find the best USB-C headphones for all budgets… and somehow that's just scratching the surface!

We've got a special deal on right now, you can try 5 issues for just £5/€5/$5! That's for the print version of the magazine, delivered direct to your door!

