Best golfing waterproofs 2020: for playing golf whatever the weather

The weather is pretty sunny right now, but thanks to the best golfing waterproofs, you can get a round in even if the forecast turns gloomy. From waterproof golf jackets and trousers to rainproof hats, waterproofs for golfers come in many different guises. But they all have one thing in common: they keep you protected from the rain and wind when you're on the course.

They are designed to repel the worst of the weather, all while offering the right level of breathability and flexibility needed to not interfere with your swing or make you overheat on the course. The courses and conditions in which you play will vary throughout your time as a golfer, so pick clothing that can be layered up as required by the changing weather conditions on the day.

While it's generally true that the more you pay the better the gear is, we have found some effective pieces that won’t break the bank. Among these are tried and tested outdoors and top golfing brands like Callaway, ProQuip and Under Armour.

The best golfing waterproofs include golf trousers, snazzy golf jackets and rainproof golfing hats created in a variety of designs. Each is designed to offer you a high level of weatherproof protection, as well as boosting your comfort on the green.

Choosing the best golfing waterproofs for you

There are different degrees of weatherproofing available, from all-out waterproof materials that can keep you dry in the harshest of showers, to highly technical fabrics designed to lessen the impact of the wind. Let's take a quick look at these different types now...

Waterproof: does exactly as it says on the in, keeping the rain out (and your base layers dry) no matter the length of your game of golf.

Rainproof: not as hefty as waterproof, but still offers far more protection than your regular golf jacket.

Windproof: unless specified, this type of weatherproofing won’t protect you from the rain but it will spare you from biting winds.

When buying the best golfing waterproofs for you, it's wise to try them on and do a few practise swings when wearing them, if you can, to see how each garment might enhance or impact your performance.

Ready to find some new waterproof golf clothes for the season ahead? Read on to discover our tops picks, many of which can now be found for a bargain price.

The best golfing waterproofs to buy now

1. Under Armour GORE-TEX Paclite Jacket Never mind waterproof, weatherproof is the way to go Specifications Best for: All conditions Material: Gore-Tex Type of clothing: Jacket Features: Zipped hand pockets, internal media pocket, adjustable hem and cuffs Reasons to buy + Waterproof and windproof + Highly breathable + Adjustable hem and cuffs Reasons to avoid - Long zip may bulge Today's Best Deals $108.75 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Gore-Tex's membrane has long been the first word in clothing that combines weatherproofing and ventilation. Thanks to the fabric and the UA Storm technology, this jacket won’t let in a bite of wind or a drop of rain. Despite this, it’s miraculously breathable, which will keep you relatively sweat free underneath.

Urban Armour's Paclite technology does what the name implies: the jacket packs down so small when not in use that you can keep it in your pocket 'just in case' the heavens open.

The only downside to this waterproof golfing jacket (available in Red and Black) is the long zip, which may bulge out when you bend over to take a shot. It's certainly no deal-breaker, though.

2. Ping Collection Osbourne Waterproof Trouser A masterful waterproof golf trouser for all conditions Specifications Best for: All-year round trouser Material: SensorDry Type of clothing: Trouser Features: Noiseless, lightweight Reasons to buy + Waterproof yet lightweight + Wearable all year round Reasons to avoid - Only available in black Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Ping don’t shout about what constitutes their SensorDry fabric, but they guarantee that it produces a waterproof, breathable all-year round trouser. This makes the Osbourne Waterproof Trouser the ideal choice for year-around golfing.

100 per cent stretch polyester lining means you shouldn’t feel restricted by the material either, so you’ll be able to maintain your stance when poised at the tee.

With a luxury soft touch finish and offering complete breathability, these slim-fitting trousers are a welcome addition to any wet weather golfing wardrobe.

3. Nike HyperAdapt Storm-Fit Jacket The best golfing waterproof for stylish golfers Specifications Best for: Stylish golfers Material: Four-way stretch fabric Type of clothing: Jacket Features: Water and windproof Reasons to buy + Four-way stretch fabric for unrestricted swing + Sealed seams and storm-fit tech keeps rain out + Mesh sleeve panels increase airflow for extra comfort Reasons to avoid - Velcro straps on cuffs sometimes curl at the sides Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Providing a high level of protection on the green, Nike’s HyperAdapt Storm-Fit Jacket is a popular golfing waterproof because of its lightweight and comfortable fit. This makes it the perfect choice for drizzly summer golfing or to wear over a thicker baselayer in autumn and beyond.

As the jacket is seam-sealed, rain has little chance of seeping in. Adding to this protection are waterproof zippers and a storm flap. The HyperAdapt is windproof too, with mesh sleeve panels enhancing airflow and keeping you cool during play.

Nike is so confident that the HyperAdapt Storm-Fit jacket is one of the best golfing waterproofs around, it’s backed it with a three-year waterproof guarantee. You’ll get a fair few rounds in during that time.

4. FootJoy Dryjoys Tour LTS Jacket Superior waterproof performance and unrestricted mobility Specifications Best for: Maximum mobility Material: 92% Polyester 8% Elastane Type of clothing: Jacket Features: Zipped waist pocket and chest pocket Reasons to buy + Built for mobility + Regulates your body temperature Reasons to avoid - Not windproof Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This popular golfing waterproof from FootJoy combines the brand's own waterproof fabric with three layer bonded fabric tech. In short, this is a lightweight, breathable jacket that doesn't interfere with your mobility during play.

The core fibres in the material trap your natural body heat to keep you warm in the wet, while the raised collar keeps out any drafts. Available in a vibrant blue or red, it’s definitely one to bring colour to a dull day.

5. Callaway Tour 3.0 Waterproof Golf Jacket A golfing waterproof inspired by the Tour Specifications Best for: Breathability Material: 100% Polyester Type of clothing: Jacket Features: Heat-sealed seams, adjustable cuffs, full zip opening Reasons to buy + Opti-Dri tech keeps you, erm, dry + Opti-Stretch tech ensures no restriction during play Reasons to avoid - It’s snazzy, even for golf clothing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're looking for a jacket that can offer protection against more serious weather, the Tour 3.0 is an excellent option. It earns its place on our list of best golfing waterproofs due to its Opti-Dri tech, which moisture away from the skin, keeping you dry and minimising odours.

Opti-Stretch tech is also on hand to ensure the jacket doesn’t restrict you, giving you full and unhindered mobility to move and swing during play.

The Callaway Tour 3.0 Waterproof Golf Jacket features a full zip opening and a hi-lo hem cord, in addition to adjustable cuffs and even a back score card pocket.

6. Under Armour Gore-Tex Paclite Trouser Weatherproof trousers to make up your waterproof golfing suit Specifications Best for: Leg protection Material: Polyester Type of clothing: Trousers Features: Breathable, 5 pocket design Reasons to buy + Weatherproof yet breathable + Also available in short Reasons to avoid - Only available in black Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Investing in a pair of weatherproof trousers is just as important as investing in a weatherproof jacket. After all, nothing is worse than facing the onslaught of angled rain in a pair of jeans.

Weatherproof and windproof yet highly breathable, these trousers are faithful year-round course companions that, thanks to the Paclite technology, can be crammed into the tightest pocket.

The trousers feature a flat front, five pockets and an adjustable waistband for unrestricted comfort, while the smart black exterior pairs them perfectly with the Under Armour GORE-TEX Paclite jacket.

7. ProQuip Tour Flex Golf Jacket The best golfing waterproof for drizzly summers Specifications Best for: Drizzly summer golfing Material: Polyester, elastane Type of clothing: Jacket Features: Rustle-free, slim fit to enhance mobility, moisture-wicking Reasons to buy + Fully waterproof design + Stretch fabric for full mobility during play + Packs down well when not in use Reasons to avoid - A little chilly for autumn golfing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want a golfing waterproof that’s slim-fitting and unassuming, this is the one for you. The lightweight ProQuip TourFlex Elite 360 is ideal for keeping you dry during a drizzly round in the summer, and it’s also highly breathable and comfortable.

A storm collar protects your neck when the rain picks up, while side pockets with zips are perfect for keeping your small valuables tucked out of sight.

Like the Nike HyperAdapt, ProQuip’s contender for best golfing waterproof comes with a three-year guarantee. More importantly, this jacket is rustle-free so you won’t annoy anyone else on the course.

8. Callaway Waterproof Hat 2018 A waterproof hat that keeps your head and neck dry from rain Specifications Best for: Head protection Material: Polyester Type of clothing: Hat Features: Reflective branding, sweatband Reasons to buy + Keeps your head dry + Integrated sweat band to stop moisture from dripping Reasons to avoid - Only available in black Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Callaway promise that this hat is comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time, and it may have to be if the British weather remains on top form. Made using a waterproof construction, it’ll keep you head dry from the rain.

On showery summer days, the sweat band will wick moisture from your forehead to prevent it from dripping into your eyes. The Callaway branding is reflective, too, helping you to be seen on particularly grey or dusky days.

9. Sunderland Vancouver Waterproof Golf Jacket The best golfing waterproof for those on a budget Specifications Best for: Those on a budget Material: 100% Polyester Type of clothing: Jacket Features: High collar, velcro cuffs Reasons to buy + Waterproof and windproof + Available in a range of colours Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t offer the same reliability as Gore-Tex Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The price of the very best golfing waterproofs featured higher up in our list may put you off. They’re expensive for a reason, but for those struggling to justify the expenditure, this waterproof golf jacket is more budget-friendly.

We can’t guarantee it will offer the same level of protection as the Under Armour, for example, but Sunderland says the Vancouver Golf Jacket is waterproof, windproof and breathable, so you'll still benefit from some of the qualities of Gore-Tex without actually paying Gore-Tex prices.

10. Under Armour Gore-Tex Waterproof Bucket Hat Keep your head protected during play Specifications Best for: Completing the look Material: Gore-Tex Type of clothing: Hat Features: Bucket-style for ultimate protection Reasons to buy + Bucket style prevents rain dripping down your neck + Remain dry and comfortable Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish waterproof hat Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

While a cap may offer you protection from the odd shower, it won’t keep you dry during a rainstorm. Golfing jackets don’t tend to come with hoods either, as they can impair your vision.

A bucket hat, on the other hand, while not the trendiest garment on the course, will do a grand job of keeping the rain off of your head.

This one from Under Armour is made from Gore-Tex, making it naturally weatherproof. The bucket design flares out to guide rainwater away from your skin, too, so it won't let any rain run down the back of your neck.